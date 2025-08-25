Valley Visions 2025 | Prom Night

Hosted by
About this event
1 General admission ticket
Includes a super fun night at Valley Visions and a meal from either vendor
1 Teacher & Lagunitas Staff ticket
Includes a super fun night at Valley Visions and a meal from either vendor
1 General admission ticket
Includes a super fun night at Valley Visions and a meal from either vendor
PLUS: 2 drink ticket & gift
Sponsor One Student’s Adventure on a Day Field Trip, One Ticket = One Trip for a Student.
Support a Student for a Month. Pay It Forward: 1 Month Student Pledge.
Support a Student for one year. Pay It Forward: 1 Year Student Pledge.
Bring a Teacher’s Idea to Life. Fund a Teacher’s Mini-Grant.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!