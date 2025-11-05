Valley-Wide Health Systems, Inc.

Hosted by

Valley-Wide Health Systems, Inc.

About this event

A Night in Emerald City, Valley-Wide's 50th Anniversary Gala

2335 Sherman Ave

Monte Vista, CO 81144, USA

Yellow Brick Road Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Gala access & reserved table for (8) attendees
  • Verbal Recognition at event
  • Logo on sponsors screen, all event & marketing materials (website, social media, yellow brick road) & event program
  • Dedicated "Thank You" on Valley-Wide's social media
  • Fast Pass access to bar and Valley-Wide swag
Popular! Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Gala access & reserved seating for (4) attendees
  • Logo on sponsors scree, event website & in event program
  • Dedicated "Thank You" on Valley-Wide's social media
Defying Gravity Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Gala access for (2) attendees
  • Company name (text listing, no logo) on sponsors screen, website & in event program
Fellow Ozi-ans General Admission Ticket
$50
  • Gala access
Add a donation for Valley-Wide Health Systems, Inc.

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