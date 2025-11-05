A Night in Emerald City, Valley-Wide's 50th Anniversary Gala

Yellow Brick Road Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Gala access & reserved table for (8) attendees
- Verbal Recognition at event
- Logo on sponsors screen, all event & marketing materials (website, social media, yellow brick road) & event program
- Dedicated "Thank You" on Valley-Wide's social media
- Fast Pass access to bar and Valley-Wide swag
- Gala access & reserved table for (8) attendees
- Verbal Recognition at event
- Logo on sponsors screen, all event & marketing materials (website, social media, yellow brick road) & event program
- Dedicated "Thank You" on Valley-Wide's social media
- Fast Pass access to bar and Valley-Wide swag