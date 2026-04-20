Active Valor

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Active Valor

About this event

Valor Adventures 15: Sponsorships

Honor Sponsorship item
Honor Sponsorship
$2,000

By becoming an Honor Sponsor, you are directly enabling our mission to provide an unforgettable day for Gold Star families and their veteran mentors. This is sponsorship is a tangible way to honor those that have given the ultimate sacrifice to our country, as well as their families and loved ones they left behind.

By purchasing an Honor Sponsorship you get:

  • Your logo will be featured in our Valor Adventures Event Video (pushed out on all social media platforms)
  • You will receive Impact Updates regarding the specific impact your company had on the event
  • Your logo will be hyperlinked on our homepage under featured Sponsors!
Legacy Sponsorship item
Legacy Sponsorship
$5,000

By becoming a Legacy Sponsor, you are directly enabling our mission to provide an unforgettable day for Gold Star families and their veteran mentors in a BIG way. This event not only allows families of fallen heroes have an incredible day, but ensures that the legacies of their loved ones live on. For each Legacy Sponsorship purchased, we will assign you a hero, their story and the significance of their sacrifice.

By purchasing a Legacy Sponsorship you get:

  • Your logo will be featured in our Valor Adventures Event Video (pushed out on all social media platforms)
  • You will receive Impact Updates regarding the specific impact your company had on the event
  • Your logo will be hyperlinked on our homepage under featured Sponsors!
  • Your logo will be added to a banner in the location of your choosing.
Valor Sponsorship item
Valor Sponsorship
$7,500

Our Valor Sponsorship is one of the biggest way you can impact this program. It is because of amazing sponsors like you that lives are transformed and growth and healing can happen. You are providing adventure supplies, catering materials, surprise prizes, event supplies, and administrative costs with this sponsorship! We can’t wait to share your impact on this mission!

By purchasing a Valor Sponsorship you get:

  • Your logo will be featured in our Valor Adventures Event Video (pushed out on all social media platforms)
  • You will receive Impact Updates regarding the specific impact your company had on the event
  • Your logo will be hyperlinked on our homepage under featured Sponsors!
  • Your company will receive specialized Social Media Recognition on all of our social media platforms.
  • We will feature your company in a Blog Article featuring your company’s involvement in this event
  • We will feature your company in our Newsletter.
  • Your logo will be added to a banner in a specific location of your choosing at our event.
Title Sponsorship item
Title Sponsorship
$10,000

Our Valor Adventures Title Sponsor holds a special place for our Active Valor veterans and families of our nation’s fallen heroes. The Title Sponsor truly allows these events to happen, and therefore, receives a host of Title Sponsorship Privileges, listed below. 100% of your donation supports this program, and best of all, you get to see the direct impact!

By becoming our Title Sponsor:

  • Your logo will be featured in our Valor Adventures Event Video (pushed out on all social media platforms)
  • You will receive Impact Updates regarding the specific impact your company had on the event as the Title Sponsor
  • Your logo will be hyperlinked on our homepage under Title Sponsors, as well as a company description
  • Your company will receive specialized Social Media Recognition on all of our social media platforms.
  • Your company will be featured in a Blog Article, describing the  involvement your had in this event as a Title Sponsor.
  • Your company will be featured in our Newsletter.
  • Your company will be featured on our Instagram’s “Story Highlights” for 1 year.
  • Your company’s logo will be on the Event T-shirts worn by veterans, volunteers and Gold Star Family Members.
  • Your logo will be added to a special Title Sponsor Banner displayed in the location of your choosing.
  • Your get exclusive Title Sponsor logo placement and company highlighting.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!