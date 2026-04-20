Valor Adventures 15: Sponsorships

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About this event
By becoming an Honor Sponsor, you are directly enabling our mission to provide an unforgettable day for Gold Star families and their veteran mentors. This is sponsorship is a tangible way to honor those that have given the ultimate sacrifice to our country, as well as their families and loved ones they left behind.
By purchasing an Honor Sponsorship you get:
By becoming a Legacy Sponsor, you are directly enabling our mission to provide an unforgettable day for Gold Star families and their veteran mentors in a BIG way. This event not only allows families of fallen heroes have an incredible day, but ensures that the legacies of their loved ones live on. For each Legacy Sponsorship purchased, we will assign you a hero, their story and the significance of their sacrifice.
By purchasing a Legacy Sponsorship you get:
Our Valor Sponsorship is one of the biggest way you can impact this program. It is because of amazing sponsors like you that lives are transformed and growth and healing can happen. You are providing adventure supplies, catering materials, surprise prizes, event supplies, and administrative costs with this sponsorship! We can’t wait to share your impact on this mission!
By purchasing a Valor Sponsorship you get:
Our Valor Adventures Title Sponsor holds a special place for our Active Valor veterans and families of our nation’s fallen heroes. The Title Sponsor truly allows these events to happen, and therefore, receives a host of Title Sponsorship Privileges, listed below. 100% of your donation supports this program, and best of all, you get to see the direct impact!
By becoming our Title Sponsor:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!