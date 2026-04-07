GMCS Valor in Action Lunch & Learn Series: The Two H’s of Healing, Clinical Insight Meets Cannabis Science, In Partnership with Vertical Veterans, Inc.

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About this event
Reserved for veterans.
This complimentary access honors your service and includes full participation in all event programming, discussions, and engagement experiences.
Lunch is provided through community support and sponsorship.
Attend the full Valor in Action Lunch & Learn experience, including all presentations, discussions, and interactive activities.
This ticket does not include lunch.
Optional contributions are encouraged to support meals for veterans and expand access for community and scholarship attendees.
For individuals who would like to attend but may need financial assistance.
This scholarship-based ticket ensures access to the full experience, including all presentations and activities.
Lunch may be available based on community support and sponsorship availability.
Support the mission while enjoying the full Lunch & Learn experience.
This contribution helps cover the cost of meals and supports veterans and scholarship attendees.
Support community education and help expand access to this experience.
Includes:
• Recognition as a Valor Advocate supporter
• Contribution toward educational materials and outreach
• Helps provide access for veterans and scholarship attendees
Step forward as a Valor Champion and help strengthen community impact.
Includes:
• Recognition as a Valor Champion supporter
• Contribution toward meals, programming, and outreach
• Helps expand access and support future events
Support this event as a Valor Partner and help make this experience possible.
Includes:
• Recognition as an event supporter
• Name listed on event materials (digital recognition)
• Contribution toward meals and educational programming
Become a Valor Advocate Sponsor and support community education and outreach at a higher level.
Includes:
• Name or logo listed on event materials
• Verbal acknowledgment during the event
• Contribution toward educational resources and programming
Step forward as a Valor Champion Sponsor and play a key role in expanding access and impact.
Includes:
• Logo placement on event materials and select promotions
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Opportunity to include materials in swag bags
• Contribution toward scholarships, meals, and outreach
Step forward as a Valor Champion Sponsor and help expand access to education, outreach, and community engagement.
This level supports not only this event, but contributes to the continued growth of the Valor in Action Lunch & Learn series.
Includes:
• Logo placement on event materials and select promotions
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Opportunity to include materials in swag bags
• Recognition as a supporting sponsor of the ongoing Lunch & Learn series
• Contribution toward scholarships, meals, and outreach
Provide enhanced support for the lunch experience while gaining increased visibility and alignment with community education and outreach.
This level helps sustain both this event and contributes to the continued growth of the Valor in Action Lunch & Learn series.
• Recognition as a Featured Lunch Sponsor
• Logo placement on event materials and select promotions
• Verbal acknowledgment during the event
• Logo placement near food/service area
• Opportunity to include branded materials in swag bags
• Recognition as a supporting sponsor of the ongoing Lunch & Learn series
• Contribution toward meals, scholarships, and community outreach
Lead the way as a Valor Leadership Sponsor and help drive long-term community impact through education and advocacy.
This level supports the expansion of the Valor in Action Lunch & Learn series, helping sustain future monthly events and outreach efforts.
Includes:
• Prominent logo placement on event materials and promotions
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Opportunity to include branded materials in swag bags
• Priority visibility as a leading supporter
• Recognition across upcoming Lunch & Learn events (series acknowledgment)
• Direct support of educational initiatives and future programming
Become a founding supporter of the Valor in Action Lunch & Learn Series.
This level supports multiple upcoming events focused on education, veteran wellness, and community engagement across Georgia.
Includes:
• Featured recognition as a Series Sponsor
• Logo placement across multiple Lunch & Learn events
• Ongoing visibility in event promotions and materials
• Verbal recognition at each supported event
• Opportunity to include materials in swag bags for multiple events
• Priority partnership consideration for future GMCS initiatives
Opportunity for on-site presence or activation at select events
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