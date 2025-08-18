Valor Kyle PSO's Uniform Closet 25-26

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About this shop
Please designate what size you are needing in the comment box at time of checkout.
Size: 38 in
Size: 40 in
Please designate what size you are needing in the comment box at time of checkout.
Size: 38 in
Size: 40 in
Size: 43 in
Please comment at time of checkout with sizes purchasing:
1x - Y4 Elastic wait no belt loops
2x- 4 Slim
1x - 4
2x- 5 Slim
1x - 6
10x - 7
2x- 7 Slim
2x - 8
3x - 8 Girls
2x - 8 Slim
1x - 8 Elastic Waist no belt loops
Please comment at time of checkout with sizes purchasing:
1x - 4T
1x - 5T
3x - 4
11x - 7
7x - 8
2x - 10
1x - 12 Slim
Please comment at time of checkout with sizes purchasing:
1x - 7 girls
3x - 8 boys
1x - 10 boys
3x - 10 Slim boys
7x - 12 boys
8x - 14 boys
2x - 14 plus boys
2x - 16 boys
Please comment at time of checkout with sizes purchasing:
1x - Juniors 5 Boys
1x - 8 boys
2x - 10 girls
7x - 12 girls
3x - 12 Slim boys
4x - 14 boys
3x - 14 Slim unisex
3x-14 Plus unisex
1x - 16 girls
2x - 16 boys
3x - 16 Slim boys
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