Valor Kyle PSO

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Valor Kyle PSO

About this shop

Valor Kyle PSO's Uniform Closet 25-26

Navy Polo Short Sleeve Adult Large
$10
Navy Polo Short Sleeve Youth Medium
$10
Navy Polo Short Sleeve Youth Large
$10
Navy Polo Short Sleeve Adult Small
$10
Navy Polo Short Sleeve Fem. Cut Youth Medium
$10
Navy Polo Short Sleeve Fem. Cut Youth Adult XS
$10
Navy Polo Long Sleeve Adult Medium
$10
Navy Polo Short Sleeve Fem. Cut Size Adult Small
$10
Navy Polo Long Sleeve Youth Medium
$10
Lower Grade Button Up Cardigan Youth XS
$10
Hunter Green Short Sleeve Fem. Cut no logo Youth Small
$10
White Peter Pan Collar Girl G6
$10
White Peter Pan Collar Girl G8
$10
White Peter Pan Collar Girl Size 10
$10
Light Blue Polo Short Sleeve Fem. Cut Youth Small
$10
Light Blue Short Sleeve Polo Youth XL
$10
Hunter Green Polo Long Sleeve Adult Small
$10
Hunter Green Polo Long Sleeve Adult Medium
$10
Hunter Green Polo Short Sleeve Adult Medium
$10
Hunter Green Polo Long Sleeve Adult Large
$10
Hunter Green Polo Long Sleeve Toddler 3
$10
Brown Belt- see description for sizes
$3

Please designate what size you are needing in the comment box at time of checkout.

Size: 38 in

Size: 40 in

Brown Belt- see description for sizes
$3

Please designate what size you are needing in the comment box at time of checkout.

Size: 38 in

Size: 40 in

Size: 43 in

Navy Pants Lower School - see description for sizes
$2

Please comment at time of checkout with sizes purchasing:

1x - Y4 Elastic wait no belt loops

2x- 4 Slim

1x - 4

2x- 5 Slim

1x - 6

10x - 7

2x- 7 Slim

2x - 8

3x - 8 Girls

2x - 8 Slim

1x - 8 Elastic Waist no belt loops



Navy Shorts Lower School- see description for sizes
$2

Please comment at time of checkout with sizes purchasing:

1x - 4T

1x - 5T

3x - 4

11x - 7

7x - 8

2x - 10

1x - 12 Slim

Khaki Shorts Upper School- see description for sizes
$2

Please comment at time of checkout with sizes purchasing:

1x - 7 girls

3x - 8 boys

1x - 10 boys

3x - 10 Slim boys

7x - 12 boys

8x - 14 boys

2x - 14 plus boys

2x - 16 boys

Khaki Pants Upper School- see description for sizes
$2

Please comment at time of checkout with sizes purchasing:

1x - Juniors 5 Boys

1x - 8 boys

2x - 10 girls

7x - 12 girls

3x - 12 Slim boys

4x - 14 boys

3x - 14 Slim unisex

3x-14 Plus unisex

1x - 16 girls

2x - 16 boys

3x - 16 Slim boys

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