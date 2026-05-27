Offered by

Valor North Austin PSO

About this shop

Valor Lower School Uniform Closet Size L 10-12

Peter Pan Shirt Size 5
$2

Used good condition

0
Navy Shorts Size 5
$2

Used good condition

0
Female Fit Navy Shorts Size 4T
$2

Used good condition

0
Classic Fit Navy Shorts Size 6
$2

Used good condition

0
Button Sweater Navy Size Youth XS
$10

Used good condition

0
Navy Button Down Sweater Size Youth XS
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Logo Replacement Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

0
Light Blue Polo Size Youth XS
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Logo Replacement Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

0
Spirit Shirt Youth XS
$1

Shirts in this category include Valor Games shirts, Valor Athletics shirts, Valor Camp Shirts, or Lions spirit shirts. No guarantees on which you will receive.

0
Skirt with shorts cut out Size Youth Small
$5
0
Green Female Cut Polo Size Youth S
$5
0
Light Blue Female Cut Polo Size Youth S
$5

used good condition

0
Green Polo Size Youth S
$5

used good condition

0
Green Polo Size Youth S
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Logo Replacement Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

0
Light Blue Polo Size Youth Small
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Logo Replacement Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

0
Green Long Sleeve Polo Size Youth Small
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Logo Replacement Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

0
Green Female Cut Polo Size Youth S
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Logo Replacement Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

0
Navy Button Sweater Size Youth S
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Logo Replacement Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

0
Navy Button Sweater Size Youth S
$10
0
Spirit Shirt Size Youth S
$1

Shirts in this category include Valor Games shirts, Valor Athletics shirts, Valor Camp Shirts, or Lions spirit shirts. No guarantees on which you will receive.

0
Belt Size Small
$2

used good condition

0

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