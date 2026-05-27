Offered by

Valor North Austin PSO

About this shop

Valor Lower School Uniform Closet Size M 8-10

Navy Shorts Size M 10
$2

Used good condition

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Female Fit Navy Shorts Size M 10
$2

Used good condition

0
Navy Pants Size M 10
$2

Used good condition

0
Female Navy Pants Size M 10
$10

Used good condition

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Green Female Cut Polo Size Youth M 10
$5
0
Light Blue Female Cut Polo Size Youth M 10
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Logo Replacement Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

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Green Long Sleeve Polo Size Youth M 10
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Logo Replacement Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

0
Blue Polo Long Sleeve Size Youth M
$2

This item has a "Public School" logo or logo that needs to be repaired before being worn on campus. The item itself is in good condition.

Please contact [email protected]

Logo Replacement Pricing:

Sweater "Public School" replacement - $20

Polo "Public School" replacement - $10

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