Valor North Austin PSO's Silent Auction 2025

Starting bid
Founded in 1911, the Austin Symphony Orchestra is the city’s oldest performing arts organization. The Symphony presents a full season of musical and educational programming. This item includes 2 tickets to a symphony performance.
Starting bid
Bark Box is a customizable box delivery service for your dog. Your bid would earn a certificate for a 1-month subscription box, which is up to $45 in value and does not expire. This certificate is valid on both the Classic BarkBox with plush toys, OR on the Super Chewer box, which mainly features natural rubber and hard nylon toys, and there will be no fluff in these boxes. Each box contains: 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 chew!
Starting bid
Located in the heart of downtown, BookPeople has been voted best bookstore in Austin for over 20 years. With visits from some of the most interesting and important authors of the past 50 years, BookPeople is the destination bookstore in Texas. Along with the 20% off purchase coupon, this item includes: a signed copy of Little Woodchucks by Offerman, The Mythmakers by Hendrix, A Series of Unfortunate Events by Snicket, Scythe by Shusterman, Warriors Into the Wild by Hunter; and three (3) advance copies of The Black Market by Alexander, Robot Island by Fagan, and The Glade by Jamnia.
Starting bid
Bravo Performing offers musical theater classes that combine acting, singing, and fun to build confidence and creativity. The winner of this item will receive one month of singing or acting lessons. Classes meet in Round Rock on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:45 for 1st thru 4th grade and Tuesdays from 5:45 to 7:15 for 5th thru 10th grade. Singing class must be used within 6 months. Acting classes can be used through January since rehearsals start in February, and new students must start before that time.
Starting bid
Bravo Performing’s personalized one-on-one sessions are designed to develop each student’s unique talents in voice and acting. Our private lessons help performers refine vocal skills, master character work, or prepare for auditions with focused, individualized coaching. The winner of this item will receive 5 sessions of private 1:1 singing lessons at either the Round Rock or Steiner Ranch location. Lessons are 45 minutes long and valued at $80 per session. Classes must be used within 6 months
Starting bid
Round Rock's premiere walk-in creative arts studio. Locally owned!
The winner, along with 3 friends can come to the shop and paint four 6x6 blank tiles. This package is worth $40. Food or drink is always welcome at the shop.
Starting bid
This gift card is good for one admission to CG Victory’s week-long summer day camp. CG Victory is an Austin-based youth adventure camp that is Faith-based. This ministry serves ages 6-13, and for all athletic levels and interests. CG Victory has generously donated two certificates for summer camp
Starting bid
A playground for adults and kids, Bishops Cidercade Austin provides delicious food, crafts drinks, and over 150 arcade games set to free play. Located in the heart of Austin, the arcade offers outdoor seating on beautiful Lady Bird Lake. Bishops Cidercade is the ultimate family entertainment center by day and arcade bar by night. This item gives you a pass for 4 people to enjoy Bishop Cidercade all day and $40 for delicious food, non alchoholic drinks, and hard ciders.
Starting bid
This item includes a 4-pack of tickets to Crayola Experience. Discover the Magic of Color at Crayola Experience Plano! With 60,000 square feet of attractions, Crayola Experience is Plano's most colorful family destination for interactive, creative play! It is a hands on family fun center that includes dozen of activities for a full day of fun.
Starting bid
From experienced climbers to Austinites looking for a new workout option, Crux has something for everyone. Crux offers bouldering, strength training areas, and a kids’ area at both locations, with Crux Pfluergerville featuring top rope, lead climbing and auto belays. This item includes a 5 punch pass for 5 day passes. It’s available to use at either Crux Pflugerville or Crux Central location.
Starting bid
doTERRA has been leading the essential oil industry with its commitment to purity unmatched. DoTerra wellness advocate and Valor parent Lindsey Garansuay has donated this doTerra gift bag including Deep Blue Stick to rub on sore muscles, Serenity to rub on bottoms of feet at night for a peaceful night’s rest, Lime-add a drop to your guacamole or diffuse for a fresh aroma, Lemon- add a drop or two to water to drink or diffuse for a clean scent, Adaptiv- rub on wrists & neck to feel calm, Peppermint-inhale for nausea or run topically for headaches, Aromatouch- use while getting massages, Magnolia touch- roll on as a natural, non toxic personal fragrance, and Lavender touch to roll on wrists & neck to feel relaxed & calm.
Starting bid
Effortless Beauty Clinic is a holistic skincare studio specializing in advanced, results-driven facial treatments designed to help women age gracefully with confidence. Blending luxury and approachability, the clinic offers curated beauty rituals including DMK enzyme therapy, carboxy therapy, oxygen facials, StemZyme treatments, and lash and brow services — all tailored to restore skin health from the inside out. Owner and Valor parent Georgia Nixon has generously donated their signature 120 minute DMK Enzyme Therapy Treatment and a 30 day Homecare Skincare Kit.
Starting bid
Elligo Health Research® is the ultimate healthcare-enabling integrated research organization. Our mission is to provide everyone easy access to participation in research and to accelerate clinical trials along the way. Elligo has generously donated a gift bag including a Picnic Blanket, Mini Lantern, Monocular, Foam Stress Car, Insulated Can Cooler (fits cans like Alani Energy Drinks), Adult Argyle Socks, Portable Charger, Sound block wireless speaker, wallet, Notebook and pen, Carabiner Multi-Tool, Lanyard, USB, and Stickers
Starting bid
Embellish Nails & Boutique offers upscale nail services by walk-in or appointment. This item is a $50 gift card redeemable for salon services at one of three locations in Austin - Anderson Ln, Westlake, and Bee Cave.
Starting bid
Valor Parents Jason and Anna Calcote are the owners of Farm to Market Furniture, a furniture refinishing company lovingly refurbishing a curated collection of antique and vintage furniture with fresh beauty while carefully maintaining aged charm and patina. Redeemed beauty in heirloom furniture! They have generously donated a beautiful refinished children’s desk: A Hobbit’s Desk.
Starting bid
Discover our inspiring, lifelong education programs and discover the wonders of plants, ecology, sustainability, and social-emotional learning. Whether you’re an adult, child, family, or school group, we invite you to connect with nature, spark new interests, and create positive change in your community. The FWBG is composed of 23 specialty gardens, including a tropical conservatory, a forest boardwalk, and a water conservation garden. Tickets expire 12/31/2026
Starting bid
Spend the day your way and know it all goes back to caring for the nearly 7,000 animals at the Zoo as well as contributing to the Zoo's conservation work around the world. Whether you're looking to stretch your legs, sit back and relax or get up close to the animals, our attractions ensure your Zoo visit is a wild one. 2 entree tickets.
Starting bid
The Palace Theatre in the historic downtown Georgetown district is home to a year-round season of live theater productions including musicals, comedies, and dramas. Valid until 12/30/26 for Season 2026.
Starting bid
Jewelry That’s Easy to Wear and Easy to Love. Shop online or in store at the two Austin area locations. Gift card expires nine months from the fall festival event.
Starting bid
Serving as a 55-acre oasis in the heart of Houston, the Houston Zoo is home to wildlife from all corners of the globe. Come explore an incredible variety of animals and ecosystems that immerse visitors into an educational and fun experience.
Starting bid
With locations at Barton Springs, The Arboretum, and Georgetown, Juliet Italian Kitchen® brings the spirit of Little Italy to your neighborhood. Guests can enjoy a carefully crafted menu of over 265 scratch-made recipes, a beautiful patio with an outdoor bar, and a daily Happy Hour perfect for mingling. In Georgetown, Juliet Social offers a more intimate experience with a daily café menu and multiple event spaces designed for gatherings and celebrations.
Starting bid
Kalahari Resort in Round Rock is a large, African-themed resort featuring America's largest indoor waterpark, an 80,000-square-foot adventure park called Tom Foolery, and a convention center. It offers a variety of amenities including multiple restaurants, a luxury spa, shopping, and live entertainment. Our 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Living Room Suite is a two-room suite with a king bed in the master bedroom, two queen beds in the second bedroom, and a queen sofa sleeper in the living room. This suite will comfortably accommodate up to six people and admission to the waterpark.
Starting bid
A beautiful pair of Mother of Pearl earrings crafted by Austin’s own Kendra Scott. Ivory Mother-of-Pearl genuine custom-cut stone, scaled for a universally flattering silhouette. Designed for daily wear and surprisingly lightweight, these one-of-a-kind earrings are a true collection classic.
Starting bid
Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is the Botanic Garden of Texas. The Center promotes the conservation of native plants through sustainable gardens, education and art programs like Fortlandia and Luminations. A family membership gives free access to two adults and up to 6 children age 0-17 for one year, , plus discounts, early plant sale access, and benefits at America’s other top gardens.
*Must redeem within 3 months
Starting bid
Katie Latcham is a family / lifestyle photographer and Valor Parent providing services in the greater Austin area. Latcham Photography offers photography packages for families, seniors/graduation, maternity/welcome home, headshots/branding, special events, and engagements/weddings. The Mini Plus Photography Session includes a thirty minute session at a location of your choice, an emailed gallery with thirteen digital images to keep, and the option to purchase additional images. Katie would love to capture some memories for you!
Starting bid
Lisa Ernst is a local artist and Valor grandmother. Lisa found her passion for art in retirement and now specializes in acrylics. She enjoys painting still life, nature, and landscapes. Lisa has generously donated a matching set of two one-of-a-kind paintings for the silent auction.
Starting bid
Lone Star Riverboat is a local company that offers public and private cruises on Lady Bird Lake in the heart of downtown Austin. They operate an authentic double-decker paddlewheel riverboat and smaller boats. Enjoy one of the public tours, including bat watching, weekend sightseeing, Friday night moonlight, and weekend sunset
Starting bid
Maxliving Chiropractic’s mission is to empower you and your family to live a life free from interference through principled chiropractic care and the 5 Essentials™- core chiropractic, nutrition, mindset, oxygen and exercise, and minimizing toxins. Dr. Sara Richa, the owner and chiropractor of MaxLiving Chiropractic – Tech Ridge, has generously donated two gift certificates for 3 free visits including : full consultation, scans, necessary x-rays, doctor’s report of findings, and the first 2 adjustments. She provides corrective, prenatal, pediatric, and family chiropractic care.
Starting bid
A gift card redeemable for a milk + honey 60 minute Signature Service facial or massage Experience the perfect blend of relaxation and rejuvenation with our personalized Swedish massage. This gentle, flowing technique eases muscle tension, enhances circulation, and restores balance, leaving your body feeling renewed and your mind at ease. Or choose a 60 minute customized facial. Our multi-step process is carefully customized to your skin type (including sensitive skin) and skin care needs. Includes cleansing, masques, extractions, toning, and intense moisture.
Starting bid
Treat you car to a Platinum Exterior Wash. The top signature wash package includes: Platinum Seal, Hot Shine Carnauba Wax, Wheel Polish, Repel Shield, Tire Shine, Underbody Wash, T3 Conditioner, and Wheel Cleaner.
Your car will shine like our scholars in carline!
Starting bid
Breathtaking views around every corner, this tour is a journey through the first chambers discovered at Natural Bridge Caverns. Informed tour guides will walk you through the cavern with educational stops along the way. These awe inspiring and spectacular natural formations, including soda straws, flowstone, stalagmites and stalactites have grown over thousands of years – and thanks to our ongoing stewardship, continue to grow today. Two One hour Discovery Tour Tickets (Valid Monday-Friday on Non-Holidays, Expires 9/8/26)
Starting bid
Step into the lively world of Old Gregg Brewing Co., where craft beers, hard seltzers, and creative cocktails keep the good times flowing. Located in Pflugerville, this brewery puts a unique spin on Texas flavors, serving refreshing homemade colas, root beer floats, and frozen drinks. Pair your beverage with a delicious Chicago tavern-style pizza from Deft Pies or flavorful tacos and quesadillas from Yellow Bell Texas Tacos—both crafted by Michelin-starred chef John Bates. Relax and enjoy the welcoming, laid-back, and family-friendly atmosphere that is Old Gregg's place.
Starting bid
Pins and Wheels at Playland is the ultimate entertainment destination! It’s a one stop shop for all the fun you could want with roller skating, bowling, axe throwing, an arcade, karaoke room, and a full-service restaurant and bar. The $200 gift card can be used anywhere in the facility, perfect for a birthday party or fun family night.
Starting bid
To excel in any endeavor, individuals need to have a strong set of values and a solid character that gives them the perseverance to achieve his or her goals. The Renzo Gracie Austin Future Programs were created to provide children ages 3-15 with an environment that allows them to experience and understand core values like focus, discipline, persistence, cooperation, and respect.
Your child can thrive with this 3 month membership.
Starting bid
4 Tickets to a Round Rock Express baseball game!! The Round Rock Express continues to dedicate itself to promoting America's national pastime in a safe, fun, friendly and exciting atmosphere that allows fans and players alike to enjoy the game.
Starting bid
Samantha Leigh Massad is a professional photographer and Valor parent. She has generously donated a one hour photo session with up to 40 edited photos and 2 outfit changes at one location
Starting bid
The San Antonio Zoo is a 750-species, year-round attraction with a focus on conservation and education, featuring a diverse collection of animals like African animals, Asian animals, and a wide variety of birds. It operates on a mission to inspire visitors to care for animals and their habitats.
Starting bid
Sea World’s goal is to help guests, and the world, explore the wonders around them, and then inspire them to take action to protect wild animals and wild places. Enjoy a day full of shows, rides, and learning with Sea World San Antonio with 4 one day passes.
Starting bid
The Boyer family has generously donated a 2 night stay in their beautiful waterfront property on the Guadalupe River. Enjoy kayaking, paddle boarding, sitting by the fire, relaxing in a hammock, cooking on the grill, fishing, soaking in the hot tub, or enjoying the outdoor bar. This 3BR, 2 BR home offers plenty of space for 10 to relax with 7 beds, a large living room, full kitchen and laundry area, outdoor bar, hot tub, and lofted deck to take in the stunning views. Value varies depending on month and weekday/weekend for booking. Please note: this booking is for OFFSEASON only- no reservations available during Spring Break and the month of July. Contact Denise Boyer directly to book
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/779242146965099793?guests=1&adults=1&s=39&unique_share_id=0a338e92-2345-4c4c-9078-78c5ce4f615d
Starting bid
As the vibrant colors of fall give way to colder days, gardeners know it’s time to shift gears. While summer and fall harvests may be winding down, the work you do in your garden now can set the stage for a healthier, more productive season next spring. This gift card can set you off on your green thumb journey.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 4-pack of General Admission tickets to Sweet Eats Adventure Farm located in Georgetown Texas, 30 minutes north of Austin. There is a multitude of activities available for all ages; from unlimited Pony Rides and Pig Races to Apple Cannons, Metal Maze, Jump Pads, face painting, swing line, giant slides & massive Texas sized Petting Zoo.
Starting bid
Bid on an autographed baseball signed by Ezequiel Duran, rising star of the Texas Rangers! This collectible is a must-have for any Rangers fan or baseball enthusiast. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of the excitement from one of baseball’s brightest talents!
Starting bid
The Texas Stars are a professional ice hockey team based in Cedar Park, Texas. They are the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the National Hockey League (NHL) Dallas Stars. They play their homes games at the H-E-B Center. The four (4) tickets are good for one (1) regular season game excluding a few blackout dates
Starting bid
What’s Included:
Your winner can choose between two expert-led services, both designed to provide clarity and confidence
in their financial journey:
Option A: Tax Preparation
• Individual tax return filing (Tax Year 2025 or any prior year)
• Business return prep for Corporations, S-Corps, or Partnerships with minimal activity
• Guidance on tax compliance best practices
• Virtual consultation with a licensed tax expert
Option B: Tax Resolution
• IRS tax transcript retrieval and review
• Evaluation of notices, liens, or garnishments
• Strategic insight into relief programs
• Preventive tax issue consultation
Starting bid
Thinkery – Meredith Learning Lab offers 40,000 square feet of joyful learning space filled with interactive exhibits and hands-on activations designed to spark children’s curiosity and most importantly make learning fun!
Starting bid
We’ve got lots of stuff that makes us golf: clubs, balls, tees, turf, a ball-picker-upper-cart thing, etc. We also have lots of stuff that’s not golf: loud music, giant targets, giant TVs, and hand-crafted food & drinks.
Using our complimentary clubs or your own, take aim at the giant outfield targets and our high-tech balls will score themselves. Giving back is important to TopGolf please enjoy this $50 game play gift card!
Starting bid
Typhoon Texas is a water park in Pflugerville, near Austin. It offers a variety of attractions including a lazy river, wave pool, multi-slide towers, and a children's play area with spray features and a large water bucket. Prize is good for one day outing during the 2026 regular season. May be subject to a few blackout dates
Starting bid
Transform your home with expert interior design and smart space planning for a complete, stylish renovation. Up Design ATX offers space planning and layouts, interior and exterior remodel, and addition and new home design. This item gives you a $250 credit to apply towards any interior design project booked before December 31st, 2025. The credit will be applied as a discount on Up Design ATX regular pricing
Starting bid
What began as an acquaintance as winemakers in the Hill Country became a collaboration based on a shared winemaking philosophy and a vision for what the Texas wine industry is capable of. Let their knowledgeable tasting room ambassadors guide you through an educational wine tasting as you enjoy views of the Texas Hill Country.
This is a standing tasting that lasts approximately 45 minutes, and they ask that you arrive 10 minutes prior to your reservation time, so they can greet you.
Starting bid
Waterloo Swimming was established in 2010 and is currently a swim school offering small group and private lessons for all ages. There are two Austin locations and one in Round Rock for your convenience. All locations offer indoor pools for year-round comfort. This item includes a $100 gift card for use on the available swimming lessons and fitness services. There is also a gift bag included with water bottle, T-shirt, stickers, and pencil.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!