Sullivan Language Immersion Academy PTO

Hosted by

Sullivan Language Immersion Academy PTO

About this event

VAMOS

2195 Union Ave

Fairfield, CA 94533, USA

Single tickets
$1

Tickets can be used for:

food (various ticket prices)

dunk tank (4)

Photo Booth (6)

Fun Zone (various ticket prices)

10 Tickets
$10

This is a bulk order of 10 tickets. So ordering 2 equals 20 tickets ($20).

Tickets can be used for:

food (various ticket prices)

dunk tank (4)

Photo Booth (6)

Fun Zone (various ticket prices)

Unlimited Foamtastic Bracelet
$8

Bracelet allows for unlimited use of Foamtastic area (only way to use foam)

Unlimited Photo Booth Bracelet
$10

Purchase this if you want unlimited 360 photo booth access, but do not want a FunZone Bracelet.

Unlimited FunZone bracelet!
$35

This bracelet allows unlimited entry to the Activity FunZone, which includes unlimited crafts and games, dunk tank, and 360 Photo Booth. Does not include foamtastic.

Additional Unlimited FunZone bracelet!
$30

$5 off after purchase of at least one Unlimited Bracelet

Raffle Tickets
$5

5 raffle tickets to enter in to win a raffle basket. Prizes vary. Raffle baskets will be at the PTO booth. Must be present to win. Raffle drawing will be near the end of the event.

Add a donation for Sullivan Language Immersion Academy PTO

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