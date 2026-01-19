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About this event
Tickets can be used for:
food (various ticket prices)
dunk tank (4)
Photo Booth (6)
Fun Zone (various ticket prices)
This is a bulk order of 10 tickets. So ordering 2 equals 20 tickets ($20).
Tickets can be used for:
food (various ticket prices)
dunk tank (4)
Photo Booth (6)
Fun Zone (various ticket prices)
Bracelet allows for unlimited use of Foamtastic area (only way to use foam)
Purchase this if you want unlimited 360 photo booth access, but do not want a FunZone Bracelet.
This bracelet allows unlimited entry to the Activity FunZone, which includes unlimited crafts and games, dunk tank, and 360 Photo Booth. Does not include foamtastic.
$5 off after purchase of at least one Unlimited Bracelet
5 raffle tickets to enter in to win a raffle basket. Prizes vary. Raffle baskets will be at the PTO booth. Must be present to win. Raffle drawing will be near the end of the event.
$
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