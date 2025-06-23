Vamos Outdoors Project's Auction

Hosted by
Alaska Airlines: 2 Flight Vouchers
Pack Your Bags, and Take Flight with Alaska Airlines! Up, up, and away! Take off with two round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines and create unforgettable memories! No blackout dates, no limits. Whether you’re exploring vibrant cities, soaking up tropical beaches, or chasing epic escapes, this is your ticket to incredible fun and adventure!
This backpack cooler is great for any and all activities. These backpack coolers are perfect for anywhere you need your hands free and your food and beverages cold. They’re also great for solo journeys or small group gatherings.
Yeti Duffel: Pack it all up in a spacious extra-large duffel for all your needs!
Take it easy, no matter where you take it. Breathable, UV-resistant material supports up to 350 lbs without losing elasticity. Lightweight frame folds out quickly and packs down flat for easy carrying and storage. Multiple reclining positions and waterfall headrest offer maximum comfort and nap-ability
Arc’teryx Beta Jacket: Take on the outdoors in style and confidence with the Arc’teryx Beta Jacket, a premium, all-weather shell designed for adventure. Lightweight, durable, and fully waterproof, it’s perfect for exploring in any conditions. Stay protected, move freely with this top-of-the-line gear!
Celebrate local beauty with artwork by Evan Whitehead, a Bellingham native and self-taught artist inspired by the landscapes of Mt. Baker, Mt. Shuksan, and the Nooksack Valley. His expressive mountain scenes and island views capture the essence of the Pacific Northwest in every brushstroke.
Handmade Copper & Upcycled Earrings These one-of-a-kind earrings are bold and beautifully handcrafted locally from raw copper and up-cycled lambskin leather.
Local Ceramic beautiful bowl for beautifying your collection
Go behind the scenes at Bellingham’s award-winning distillery! Explore the art of crafting spirits, peek into the barrel room, and enjoy tasting flights, all while enjoying a memorable afternoon with great company.
