Vamos Outdoors Project

About this event

Vamos Outdoors Project's Auction

Pick-up location

4120 Meridian St #160, Bellingham, WA 98226, USA

Alaska Airlines: Two Flight Vouchers
$1,500

Starting bid

Alaska Airlines: 2 Flight Vouchers

Pack Your Bags, and Take Flight with Alaska Airlines! Up, up, and away! Take off with two round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines and create unforgettable memories! No blackout dates, no limits. Whether you’re exploring vibrant cities, soaking up tropical beaches, or chasing epic escapes, this is your ticket to incredible fun and adventure!

Yeti Backpack Cooler!
$325

Starting bid

This backpack cooler is great for any and all activities. These backpack coolers are perfect for anywhere you need your hands free and your food and beverages cold. They’re also great for solo journeys or small group gatherings.

Yeti Duffel
$400

Starting bid

Yeti Duffel: Pack it all up in a spacious extra-large duffel for all your needs!

Yeti Chair
$400

Starting bid

Take it easy, no matter where you take it. Breathable, UV-resistant material supports up to 350 lbs without losing elasticity. Lightweight frame folds out quickly and packs down flat for easy carrying and storage. Multiple reclining positions and waterfall headrest offer maximum comfort and nap-ability

Arc’teryx Beta Jacket
$400

Starting bid

Arc’teryx Beta Jacket: Take on the outdoors in style and confidence with the Arc’teryx Beta Jacket, a premium, all-weather shell designed for adventure. Lightweight, durable, and fully waterproof, it’s perfect for exploring in any conditions. Stay protected, move freely with this top-of-the-line gear!

Bring the Cascades Home! 16 x 20 Local Print
$200

Starting bid

Celebrate local beauty with artwork by Evan Whitehead, a Bellingham native and self-taught artist inspired by the landscapes of Mt. Baker, Mt. Shuksan, and the Nooksack Valley. His expressive mountain scenes and island views capture the essence of the Pacific Northwest in every brushstroke.

Local handcrafterd Earings and Ceramic Bowl
$100

Starting bid

Handmade Copper & Upcycled Earrings These one-of-a-kind earrings are bold and beautifully handcrafted locally from raw copper and up-cycled lambskin leather.

Local Ceramic beautiful bowl for beautifying your collection

10-person Chuckanut Bay Distillery Tour
$200

Starting bid

Go behind the scenes at Bellingham’s award-winning distillery! Explore the art of crafting spirits, peek into the barrel room, and enjoy tasting flights, all while enjoying a memorable afternoon with great company.

