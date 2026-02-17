Van Courtlandt Foundation 8th Annual Scholarship Luncheon - Theme "Legacy in Motion, 111 Years of Service"

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About this event
1 General Admission includes lunch for individual patron.
-1 Table of 8 General Admission tickets which includes lunch for each individual patron.
-One HALF PAGE ad in Souvenir Journal
-1 Table of 8 General Admission tickets which includes lunch for each individual patron.
-Organization prominently displayed at event as Bronze Sponsor
-One FULL PAGE ad in Souvenir Journal
-1 Table of 8 General Admission tickets which includes lunch for each individual patron.
-Organization prominently displayed at event as Silver Sponsor
-One FULL PAGE ad in Souvenir Journal
-1 Table of 8 General Admission tickets which includes lunch for each individual patron.
-2 Drink Tickets per General Admission ticket
-Organization prominently displayed at event as Gold Sponsor
-One FULL PAGE ad in Souvenir Journal
-1 Table of 8 General Admission tickets which includes lunch for each individual patron.
-2 Drink Tickets per General Admission ticket
-1 Raffle Entry per General Admission ticket
-One scholarship awarded on behalf of the donor
-Organization prominently displayed at event as Platinum Sponsor
Ads submitted by email after March 9th, will not be printed in Program Booklet and will only be displayed on a running video display during Luncheon.
Ads must be submitted by email in PDF format separately to [email protected]
Ads submitted by email after March 9th, will not be printed in Program Booklet and will only be displayed on a running video display during Luncheon.
Ads must be submitted by email in PDF format separately to [email protected]
🎟️✨ This year’s raffle lineup is next-level, and you do not want to miss your chance to win! ✨🎟️
🏀 Spurs Theatre Box Experience
Watch the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks from a private Theatre Box on April 10, 2026.
This premium experience for four includes dinner, beer, and wine-the ultimate way to cheer on your team in comfort and style.
💎 A Stunning Jewelry Piece from JTI Diamonds
Elevate your collection with a timeless piece from one of San Antonio’s most trusted jewelers. Elegant. Classic. Unforgettable.
✨ Wellness Package
The ultimate mind & body refresh featuring:
• 3D Styku Body Scanning
• 1:1 Personal Training Session
• Facial + Eyebrow Waxing
Invest in your health, track your progress, and jumpstart your wellness journey with expert guidance.
🍽️ Exclusive Dinner Experience
Enjoy unforgettable evenings at some of San Antonio’s most sought after dining destinations:
• The Capital Grille- A delicious steakhouse experience perfect for a special night out.
• The Center Club- Stunning skyline views paired with an elevated dining atmosphere.
• Isidore- Thoughtfully curated cuisine in the Pearl.
🍷 8-Bottle Wine Basket- Valued at $600
A beautifully curated collection of eight exceptional wines perfect for entertaining, gifting, or stocking your cellar. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply enjoy a great pour, this is a prize worth raising a glass to!
🎶Evening out on the town: Dinner and a Show
Enjoy an unforgettable evening on Friday, April 3 with Dinner for Four at your choice of Jason Dady’s signature restaurants followed by four premium seats to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Majestic Theatre. This package blends exceptional dining with world class entertainment for a night filled with energy and excitement.
🎉 The best part? Every raffle ticket purchased supports scholarships for deserving college students.
When you enter, you’re not just hoping to win, you’re helping a student win.
✨ Big prizes. Bigger impact. ✨
Let’s make this our most exciting raffle yet!
🎟️✨ This year’s raffle lineup is next-level, and you do not want to miss your chance to win! ✨🎟️
🏀 Spurs Theatre Box Experience
Watch the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks from a private Theatre Box on April 10, 2026.
This premium experience for four includes dinner, beer, and wine-the ultimate way to cheer on your team in comfort and style.
💎 A Stunning Jewelry Piece from JTI Diamonds
Elevate your collection with a timeless piece from one of San Antonio’s most trusted jewelers. Elegant. Classic. Unforgettable.
✨ Wellness Package
The ultimate mind & body refresh featuring:
• 3D Styku Body Scanning
• 1:1 Personal Training Session
• Facial + Eyebrow Waxing
Invest in your health, track your progress, and jumpstart your wellness journey with expert guidance.
🍽️ Exclusive Dinner Experience
Enjoy unforgettable evenings at some of San Antonio’s most sought after dining destinations:
• The Capital Grille- A delicious steakhouse experience perfect for a special night out.
• The Center Club- Stunning skyline views paired with an elevated dining atmosphere.
• Isidore- Thoughtfully curated cuisine in the Pearl.
🍷 8-Bottle Wine Basket- Valued at $600
A beautifully curated collection of eight exceptional wines perfect for entertaining, gifting, or stocking your cellar. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply enjoy a great pour, this is a prize worth raising a glass to!
🎶Evening out on the town: Dinner and a Show
Enjoy an unforgettable evening on Friday, April 3 with Dinner for Four at your choice of Jason Dady’s signature restaurants followed by four premium seats to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Majestic Theatre. This package blends exceptional dining with world class entertainment for a night filled with energy and excitement.
🎉 The best part? Every raffle ticket purchased supports scholarships for deserving college students.
When you enter, you’re not just hoping to win, you’re helping a student win.
✨ Big prizes. Bigger impact. ✨
Let’s make this our most exciting raffle yet!
🎟️✨ This year’s raffle lineup is next-level, and you do not want to miss your chance to win! ✨🎟️
🏀 Spurs Theatre Box Experience
Watch the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks from a private Theatre Box on April 10, 2026.
This premium experience for four includes dinner, beer, and wine-the ultimate way to cheer on your team in comfort and style.
💎 A Stunning Jewelry Piece from JTI Diamonds
Elevate your collection with a timeless piece from one of San Antonio’s most trusted jewelers. Elegant. Classic. Unforgettable.
✨ Wellness Package
The ultimate mind & body refresh featuring:
• 3D Styku Body Scanning
• 1:1 Personal Training Session
• Facial + Eyebrow Waxing
Invest in your health, track your progress, and jumpstart your wellness journey with expert guidance.
🍽️ Exclusive Dinner Experience
Enjoy unforgettable evenings at some of San Antonio’s most sought after dining destinations:
• The Capital Grille- A delicious steakhouse experience perfect for a special night out.
• The Center Club- Stunning skyline views paired with an elevated dining atmosphere.
• Isidore- Thoughtfully curated cuisine in the Pearl.
🍷 8-Bottle Wine Basket- Valued at $600
A beautifully curated collection of eight exceptional wines perfect for entertaining, gifting, or stocking your cellar. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply enjoy a great pour, this is a prize worth raising a glass to!
🎶Evening out on the town: Dinner and a Show
Enjoy an unforgettable evening on Friday, April 3 with Dinner for Four at your choice of Jason Dady’s signature restaurants followed by four premium seats to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Majestic Theatre. This package blends exceptional dining with world class entertainment for a night filled with energy and excitement.
🎉 The best part? Every raffle ticket purchased supports scholarships for deserving college students.
When you enter, you’re not just hoping to win, you’re helping a student win.
✨ Big prizes. Bigger impact. ✨
Let’s make this our most exciting raffle yet!
🎟️✨ This year’s raffle lineup is next-level, and you do not want to miss your chance to win! ✨🎟️
🏀 Spurs Theatre Box Experience
Watch the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks from a private Theatre Box on April 10, 2026.
This premium experience for four includes dinner, beer, and wine-the ultimate way to cheer on your team in comfort and style.
💎 A Stunning Jewelry Piece from JTI Diamonds
Elevate your collection with a timeless piece from one of San Antonio’s most trusted jewelers. Elegant. Classic. Unforgettable.
✨ Wellness Package
The ultimate mind & body refresh featuring:
• 3D Styku Body Scanning
• 1:1 Personal Training Session
• Facial + Eyebrow Waxing
Invest in your health, track your progress, and jumpstart your wellness journey with expert guidance.
🍽️ Exclusive Dinner Experience
Enjoy unforgettable evenings at some of San Antonio’s most sought after dining destinations:
• The Capital Grille- A delicious steakhouse experience perfect for a special night out.
• The Center Club- Stunning skyline views paired with an elevated dining atmosphere.
• Isidore- Thoughtfully curated cuisine in the Pearl.
🍷 8-Bottle Wine Basket- Valued at $600
A beautifully curated collection of eight exceptional wines perfect for entertaining, gifting, or stocking your cellar. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply enjoy a great pour, this is a prize worth raising a glass to!
🎶Evening out on the town: Dinner and a Show
Enjoy an unforgettable evening on Friday, April 3 with Dinner for Four at your choice of Jason Dady’s signature restaurants followed by four premium seats to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Majestic Theatre. This package blends exceptional dining with world class entertainment for a night filled with energy and excitement.
🎉 The best part? Every raffle ticket purchased supports scholarships for deserving college students.
When you enter, you’re not just hoping to win, you’re helping a student win.
✨ Big prizes. Bigger impact. ✨
Let’s make this our most exciting raffle yet!
$
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