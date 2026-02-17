Van Courtlandt Foundation

Hosted by

Van Courtlandt Foundation

About this event

Van Courtlandt Foundation 8th Annual Scholarship Luncheon - Theme "Legacy in Motion, 111 Years of Service"

3801 Broadway

San Antonio, TX 78209, USA

General Admission
$125

1 General Admission includes lunch for individual patron.

Table Purchase
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-1 Table of 8 General Admission tickets which includes lunch for each individual patron.

Bronze Level Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-One HALF PAGE ad in Souvenir Journal

-1 Table of 8 General Admission tickets which includes lunch for each individual patron.

-Organization prominently displayed at event as Bronze Sponsor

Silver Level Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-One FULL PAGE ad in Souvenir Journal

-1 Table of 8 General Admission tickets which includes lunch for each individual patron.

-Organization prominently displayed at event as Silver Sponsor


Gold Level Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-One FULL PAGE ad in Souvenir Journal

-1 Table of 8 General Admission tickets which includes lunch for each individual patron.

-2 Drink Tickets per General Admission ticket

-Organization prominently displayed at event as Gold Sponsor

Platinum Level Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-One FULL PAGE ad in Souvenir Journal

-1 Table of 8 General Admission tickets which includes lunch for each individual patron.

-2 Drink Tickets per General Admission ticket

-1 Raffle Entry per General Admission ticket

-One scholarship awarded on behalf of the donor

-Organization prominently displayed at event as Platinum Sponsor

Full Page Ad
$150

Ads submitted by email after March 9th, will not be printed in Program Booklet and will only be displayed on a running video display during Luncheon.


Ads must be submitted by email in PDF format separately to [email protected]

Half Page Ad
$100

Ads submitted by email after March 9th, will not be printed in Program Booklet and will only be displayed on a running video display during Luncheon.


Ads must be submitted by email in PDF format separately to [email protected]

1 Raffle Ticket Entry
$50

🎟️✨ This year’s raffle lineup is next-level, and you do not want to miss your chance to win! ✨🎟️


🏀 Spurs Theatre Box Experience


Watch the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks from a private Theatre Box on April 10, 2026.

This premium experience for four includes dinner, beer, and wine-the ultimate way to cheer on your team in comfort and style.


💎 A Stunning Jewelry Piece from JTI Diamonds


Elevate your collection with a timeless piece from one of San Antonio’s most trusted jewelers. Elegant. Classic. Unforgettable.


✨ Wellness Package


The ultimate mind & body refresh featuring:

• 3D Styku Body Scanning

• 1:1 Personal Training Session

• Facial + Eyebrow Waxing


Invest in your health, track your progress, and jumpstart your wellness journey with expert guidance.


🍽️ Exclusive Dinner Experience


Enjoy unforgettable evenings at some of San Antonio’s most sought after dining destinations:

• The Capital Grille- A delicious steakhouse experience perfect for a special night out.

• The Center Club- Stunning skyline views paired with an elevated dining atmosphere.

• Isidore- Thoughtfully curated cuisine in the Pearl.


🍷 8-Bottle Wine Basket- Valued at $600


A beautifully curated collection of eight exceptional wines perfect for entertaining, gifting, or stocking your cellar. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply enjoy a great pour, this is a prize worth raising a glass to!


🎶Evening out on the town: Dinner and a Show


Enjoy an unforgettable evening on Friday, April 3 with Dinner for Four at your choice of Jason Dady’s signature restaurants followed by four premium seats to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Majestic Theatre. This package blends exceptional dining with world class entertainment for a night filled with energy and excitement.


🎉 The best part? Every raffle ticket purchased supports scholarships for deserving college students.


When you enter, you’re not just hoping to win, you’re helping a student win.


✨ Big prizes. Bigger impact. ✨


Let’s make this our most exciting raffle yet!

2 Raffle Ticket Entries
$90

🎟️✨ This year’s raffle lineup is next-level, and you do not want to miss your chance to win! ✨🎟️


🏀 Spurs Theatre Box Experience


Watch the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks from a private Theatre Box on April 10, 2026.

This premium experience for four includes dinner, beer, and wine-the ultimate way to cheer on your team in comfort and style.


💎 A Stunning Jewelry Piece from JTI Diamonds


Elevate your collection with a timeless piece from one of San Antonio’s most trusted jewelers. Elegant. Classic. Unforgettable.


✨ Wellness Package


The ultimate mind & body refresh featuring:

• 3D Styku Body Scanning

• 1:1 Personal Training Session

• Facial + Eyebrow Waxing


Invest in your health, track your progress, and jumpstart your wellness journey with expert guidance.


🍽️ Exclusive Dinner Experience


Enjoy unforgettable evenings at some of San Antonio’s most sought after dining destinations:

• The Capital Grille- A delicious steakhouse experience perfect for a special night out.

• The Center Club- Stunning skyline views paired with an elevated dining atmosphere.

• Isidore- Thoughtfully curated cuisine in the Pearl.


🍷 8-Bottle Wine Basket- Valued at $600


A beautifully curated collection of eight exceptional wines perfect for entertaining, gifting, or stocking your cellar. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply enjoy a great pour, this is a prize worth raising a glass to!


🎶Evening out on the town: Dinner and a Show


Enjoy an unforgettable evening on Friday, April 3 with Dinner for Four at your choice of Jason Dady’s signature restaurants followed by four premium seats to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Majestic Theatre. This package blends exceptional dining with world class entertainment for a night filled with energy and excitement.


🎉 The best part? Every raffle ticket purchased supports scholarships for deserving college students.


When you enter, you’re not just hoping to win, you’re helping a student win.


✨ Big prizes. Bigger impact. ✨


Let’s make this our most exciting raffle yet!

3 Raffle Ticket Entries
$130

🎟️✨ This year’s raffle lineup is next-level, and you do not want to miss your chance to win! ✨🎟️


🏀 Spurs Theatre Box Experience


Watch the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks from a private Theatre Box on April 10, 2026.

This premium experience for four includes dinner, beer, and wine-the ultimate way to cheer on your team in comfort and style.


💎 A Stunning Jewelry Piece from JTI Diamonds


Elevate your collection with a timeless piece from one of San Antonio’s most trusted jewelers. Elegant. Classic. Unforgettable.


✨ Wellness Package


The ultimate mind & body refresh featuring:

• 3D Styku Body Scanning

• 1:1 Personal Training Session

• Facial + Eyebrow Waxing


Invest in your health, track your progress, and jumpstart your wellness journey with expert guidance.


🍽️ Exclusive Dinner Experience


Enjoy unforgettable evenings at some of San Antonio’s most sought after dining destinations:

• The Capital Grille- A delicious steakhouse experience perfect for a special night out.

• The Center Club- Stunning skyline views paired with an elevated dining atmosphere.

• Isidore- Thoughtfully curated cuisine in the Pearl.


🍷 8-Bottle Wine Basket- Valued at $600


A beautifully curated collection of eight exceptional wines perfect for entertaining, gifting, or stocking your cellar. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply enjoy a great pour, this is a prize worth raising a glass to!


🎶Evening out on the town: Dinner and a Show


Enjoy an unforgettable evening on Friday, April 3 with Dinner for Four at your choice of Jason Dady’s signature restaurants followed by four premium seats to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Majestic Theatre. This package blends exceptional dining with world class entertainment for a night filled with energy and excitement.


🎉 The best part? Every raffle ticket purchased supports scholarships for deserving college students.


When you enter, you’re not just hoping to win, you’re helping a student win.


✨ Big prizes. Bigger impact. ✨


Let’s make this our most exciting raffle yet!

4 Raffle Ticket Entries
$150

🎟️✨ This year’s raffle lineup is next-level, and you do not want to miss your chance to win! ✨🎟️


🏀 Spurs Theatre Box Experience


Watch the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks from a private Theatre Box on April 10, 2026.

This premium experience for four includes dinner, beer, and wine-the ultimate way to cheer on your team in comfort and style.


💎 A Stunning Jewelry Piece from JTI Diamonds


Elevate your collection with a timeless piece from one of San Antonio’s most trusted jewelers. Elegant. Classic. Unforgettable.


✨ Wellness Package


The ultimate mind & body refresh featuring:

• 3D Styku Body Scanning

• 1:1 Personal Training Session

• Facial + Eyebrow Waxing


Invest in your health, track your progress, and jumpstart your wellness journey with expert guidance.


🍽️ Exclusive Dinner Experience


Enjoy unforgettable evenings at some of San Antonio’s most sought after dining destinations:

• The Capital Grille- A delicious steakhouse experience perfect for a special night out.

• The Center Club- Stunning skyline views paired with an elevated dining atmosphere.

• Isidore- Thoughtfully curated cuisine in the Pearl.


🍷 8-Bottle Wine Basket- Valued at $600


A beautifully curated collection of eight exceptional wines perfect for entertaining, gifting, or stocking your cellar. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply enjoy a great pour, this is a prize worth raising a glass to!


🎶Evening out on the town: Dinner and a Show


Enjoy an unforgettable evening on Friday, April 3 with Dinner for Four at your choice of Jason Dady’s signature restaurants followed by four premium seats to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Majestic Theatre. This package blends exceptional dining with world class entertainment for a night filled with energy and excitement.


🎉 The best part? Every raffle ticket purchased supports scholarships for deserving college students.


When you enter, you’re not just hoping to win, you’re helping a student win.


✨ Big prizes. Bigger impact. ✨


Let’s make this our most exciting raffle yet!

Add a donation for Van Courtlandt Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!