Van Courtlandt Foundation 8th Annual Scholarship Luncheon - Theme "Legacy in Motion, 111 Years of Service"

🎟️✨ This year’s raffle lineup is next-level, and you do not want to miss your chance to win! ✨🎟️





🏀 Spurs Theatre Box Experience





Watch the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks from a private Theatre Box on April 10, 2026.

This premium experience for four includes dinner, beer, and wine-the ultimate way to cheer on your team in comfort and style.





💎 A Stunning Jewelry Piece from JTI Diamonds





Elevate your collection with a timeless piece from one of San Antonio’s most trusted jewelers. Elegant. Classic. Unforgettable.





✨ Wellness Package





The ultimate mind & body refresh featuring:

• 3D Styku Body Scanning

• 1:1 Personal Training Session

• Facial + Eyebrow Waxing





Invest in your health, track your progress, and jumpstart your wellness journey with expert guidance.





🍽️ Exclusive Dinner Experience





Enjoy unforgettable evenings at some of San Antonio’s most sought after dining destinations:

• The Capital Grille- A delicious steakhouse experience perfect for a special night out.

• The Center Club- Stunning skyline views paired with an elevated dining atmosphere.

• Isidore- Thoughtfully curated cuisine in the Pearl.



🍷 8-Bottle Wine Basket- Valued at $600





A beautifully curated collection of eight exceptional wines perfect for entertaining, gifting, or stocking your cellar. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply enjoy a great pour, this is a prize worth raising a glass to!





🎶Evening out on the town: Dinner and a Show





Enjoy an unforgettable evening on Friday, April 3 with Dinner for Four at your choice of Jason Dady’s signature restaurants followed by four premium seats to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Majestic Theatre. This package blends exceptional dining with world class entertainment for a night filled with energy and excitement.





🎉 The best part? Every raffle ticket purchased supports scholarships for deserving college students.





When you enter, you’re not just hoping to win, you’re helping a student win.





✨ Big prizes. Bigger impact. ✨





Let’s make this our most exciting raffle yet!