Van Holten School Parent-teacher Organization

Offered by

Van Holten School Parent-teacher Organization

About this shop

Sales closed

Van Holten Spring Plant Sale

Flats - Alyssum item
Flats - Alyssum item
Flats - Alyssum item
Flats - Alyssum
$15

Pink, White, or Purple

Flats - Blue Ageratum item
Flats - Blue Ageratum
$15
Flats - Bronze Begonia item
Flats - Bronze Begonia item
Flats - Bronze Begonia item
Flats - Bronze Begonia
$15

White, Red, Pink or Mix

Flats - Green Begonia item
Flats - Green Begonia item
Flats - Green Begonia item
Flats - Green Begonia
$15

White, Red, Pink or Mix

Flats - Red Salvia item
Flats - Red Salvia
$15
Flats - Dusty Miller item
Flats - Dusty Miller
$15
Flats - Small Marigolds item
Flats - Small Marigolds item
Flats - Small Marigolds item
Flats - Small Marigolds
$15

Orange, Yellow or Mix

Flats - Large Marigolds item
Flats - Large Marigolds item
Flats - Large Marigolds
$15

Orange or Yellow

Flats - Dahlia - Mix item
Flats - Dahlia - Mix
$15
Flats - Coleus - Mix item
Flats - Coleus - Mix
$15
Flats - Petunias item
Flats - Petunias item
Flats - Petunias item
Flats - Petunias
$15

Red, Pink, White, Lavender, or Mix

Flats - Impatiens item
Flats - Impatiens item
Flats - Impatiens item
Flats - Impatiens
$15

White, Red, Pink, Mix, Lavender, Rose or Coral

Flats - Snap Dragon Rocket mix item
Flats - Snap Dragon Rocket mix
$15

colors vary

Flats - Snap Dragon Dwarf mix item
Flats - Snap Dragon Dwarf mix
$15

colors vary

Flats - Vinca item
Flats - Vinca item
Flats - Vinca item
Flats - Vinca
$15

White, Pink, Lavender, Red or Mix

Flats - Vegetables - Tomatoes item
Flats - Vegetables - Tomatoes item
Flats - Vegetables - Tomatoes item
Flats - Vegetables - Tomatoes
$15

Beefsteak, Plum or Cherry Tomatoes

Flats - Pepper item
Flats - Pepper
$15
Flats - Cucumber item
Flats - Cucumber
$15
Flats - Basil item
Flats - Basil
$15
10" Deluxe Hangers - Fuchsia item
10" Deluxe Hangers - Fuchsia
$18
10" Deluxe Hangers - Ivy Geranium item
10" Deluxe Hangers - Ivy Geranium item
10" Deluxe Hangers - Ivy Geranium item
10" Deluxe Hangers - Ivy Geranium
$18

Red, White or Pink

10" Deluxe Hangers - Wave Petunia item
10" Deluxe Hangers - Wave Petunia
$18

colors vary

10" Deluxe Hangers - Scaevola item
10" Deluxe Hangers - Scaevola
$18
10" Deluxe Hangers - Verbena item
10" Deluxe Hangers - Verbena
$18

colors vary

10" Deluxe Hangers - New Guineas item
10" Deluxe Hangers - New Guineas
$18

colors vary

10" Deluxe Hangers - Mix Proven Winners item
10" Deluxe Hangers - Mix Proven Winners
$18
10" Deluxe Hangers - Torenia item
10" Deluxe Hangers - Torenia
$18
10" Hangers - Impatiens item
10" Hangers - Impatiens
$15

colors vary

10" Hangers - Begonias item
10" Hangers - Begonias
$15

colors vary

10" Hangers - Petunias item
10" Hangers - Petunias
$15

colors vary

Decorative 12" Planter With Proven Winners item
Decorative 12" Planter With Proven Winners
$25
Terracotta 12" Hangers with Proven Winners item
Terracotta 12" Hangers with Proven Winners
$25
6" Begonias item
6" Begonias
$6

colors vary

6" Impatiens item
6" Impatiens
$6

colors vary

6" Petunias item
6" Petunias
$6

colors vary

6" Marigolds item
6" Marigolds
$6
6" Coleus item
6" Coleus
$6

colors vary

6" Salvia item
6" Salvia
$6
6" Mix item
6" Mix
$6
4.5" Geraniums item
4.5" Geraniums item
4.5" Geraniums item
4.5" Geraniums
$5

Red, White, Pink, Rose or Coral

4.5" New Guinea item
4.5" New Guinea
$5

colors vary

4.5" Spikes item
4.5" Spikes
$5
4.5" Vinca Vine item
4.5" Vinca Vine
$5
4.5" Vegetables - Tomatoes item
4.5" Vegetables - Tomatoes item
4.5" Vegetables - Tomatoes item
4.5" Vegetables - Tomatoes
$4

Beefsteak, Plum or Cherry Tomatoes

4.5" Basil item
4.5" Basil
$4
4.5" Pepper item
4.5" Pepper
$4
4.5" Cucumber item
4.5" Cucumber
$4
4.5" Eggplant item
4.5" Eggplant
$4
12” Herb Planter item
12” Herb Planter
$20

Includes thyme, sage, basil, parsley and oregano

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