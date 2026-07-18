Vandergrift Artfest 2026 Palette Auction

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134 Grant Avenue Vandergrift PA 15690
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Painted by Lexie Cable and entitled "Stranger Things," this palette celebrates one of the most classic shows of our time.
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Painted by Trevor Burd, The Flatwoods monster (also known as the Braxton County monster or Braxie) is a creature reported to have been sighted in the town of Flatwoods in Braxton County, West Virginia, United States, on September 12, 1952, after a bright light crossed the night sky.
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Painted by Lindsey and Jamie Delacour this palette harkens to the mysteries that happen at the Drive-in.
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Painted by Olivia Brunermer, this palette celebrates a selfie of the strangest kind.
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The whimsical art of Wiley Frumkin is celebrated on this palette
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Who's there? A creepy encounter painted by Susan Bechtold!
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Robert Buchanan captures the essence of some childhood villains in this black and white piece.
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Karen Alexander captures the essence of this year's Artfest theme in this palette!
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Sometimes a selfie is a strange encounter, as featured here by Ali Toy
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Kaitlyn Matson captures Grant Avenue with a mysterious glow, and a few Faes thrown in for luck!
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CL Crowe weaves the whimsical tale of Vandergrift native Danny Hesketh being captured by a cryptid
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Rob Darren Newberger creates a palette full of symbolism of the Grift!
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Danielle Nyland reminds us that the Monongahela Monster is always watching!
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Casey Harper asks one of Vandergrift's ongoing strange questions, "What Happened to the Canon"?
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Danielle Geer Oyedayo brings some classic strange favorite creatures to life, on the couch!
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Ava Bishop brings us Abandoned Circus: Inspired by the Movie Killer Klowns from Outer Space
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Maddie Condor reminds us that you never know what you will see on the trail cam!
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