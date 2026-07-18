Hosted by

Vandergrift Improvement Program Inc

About this event

Vandergrift Artfest 2026 Palette Auction

Pick-up location

134 Grant Avenue Vandergrift PA 15690

Palette #1 item
Palette #1
$50

Starting bid

Painted by Lexie Cable and entitled "Stranger Things," this palette celebrates one of the most classic shows of our time.

Braxie item
Braxie
$50

Starting bid

Painted by Trevor Burd, The Flatwoods monster (also known as the Braxton County monster or Braxie) is a creature reported to have been sighted in the town of Flatwoods in Braxton County, West Virginia, United States, on September 12, 1952, after a bright light crossed the night sky.

A Cosmic Intermission item
A Cosmic Intermission
$50

Starting bid

Painted by Lindsey and Jamie Delacour this palette harkens to the mysteries that happen at the Drive-in.

Hello Planet item
Hello Planet
$50

Starting bid

Painted by Olivia Brunermer, this palette celebrates a selfie of the strangest kind.

A Strange Invasion of the Grift item
A Strange Invasion of the Grift
$50

Starting bid

The whimsical art of Wiley Frumkin is celebrated on this palette

Knock Knock item
Knock Knock
$50

Starting bid

Who's there? A creepy encounter painted by Susan Bechtold!

If It Weren't for you Meddling Kids item
If It Weren't for you Meddling Kids
$50

Starting bid

Robert Buchanan captures the essence of some childhood villains in this black and white piece.

Grant Avenue Goes Galactic item
Grant Avenue Goes Galactic
$50

Starting bid

Karen Alexander captures the essence of this year's Artfest theme in this palette!

Strange Selfie item
Strange Selfie
$50

Starting bid

Sometimes a selfie is a strange encounter, as featured here by Ali Toy

When the Windows Glow item
When the Windows Glow
$50

Starting bid

Kaitlyn Matson captures Grant Avenue with a mysterious glow, and a few Faes thrown in for luck!

Creature of the Kiski item
Creature of the Kiski
$50

Starting bid

CL Crowe weaves the whimsical tale of Vandergrift native Danny Hesketh being captured by a cryptid

Destination Vandergrift item
Destination Vandergrift
$50

Starting bid

Rob Darren Newberger creates a palette full of symbolism of the Grift!

Monongy Watches item
Monongy Watches
$50

Starting bid

Danielle Nyland reminds us that the Monongahela Monster is always watching!

What Happened to the Canon item
What Happened to the Canon
$50

Starting bid

Casey Harper asks one of Vandergrift's ongoing strange questions, "What Happened to the Canon"?

Couch item
Couch
$50

Starting bid

Danielle Geer  Oyedayo  brings some classic strange favorite creatures to life, on the couch!

Abandoned Circus item
Abandoned Circus
$50

Starting bid

Ava Bishop brings us Abandoned Circus:  Inspired by the Movie Killer Klowns from Outer Space  

Trail Cam Encounter item
Trail Cam Encounter
$50

Starting bid

Maddie Condor reminds us that you never know what you will see on the trail cam!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!