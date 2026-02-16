Hosted by

Vanguard Gifted Academy

About this event

Vanguard Gifted Academy's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1078 E Wilson St, Batavia, IL 60510, USA

Field Museum Four (4) General Admission Passes item
Field Museum Four (4) General Admission Passes
$60

Starting bid

This certificate may be redeemed for day-of tickets only. All tickets must be redeemed at once. ($120 retail value). This can be emailed to the winner.

Kane County Cougars Four (4) Reserved Seat Tickets item
Kane County Cougars Four (4) Reserved Seat Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Mail the certificate and the date of the game you wish to attend to redeem the tickets. ($60 retail value). This can be emailed to the winner.

Oriental Trading $25 Gift Certificate item
Oriental Trading $25 Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Use this certificate to stock up on party supplies, craft kits, or educational toys. Perfect for teachers, parents planning birthday parties, or community organizers! ($25 retail value). This can be emailed to the winner.

Goldfish Swim School "Learn to Swim" Package item
Goldfish Swim School "Learn to Swim" Package
$60

Starting bid

Dive into safety and fun! This package includes two full months of weekly swim lessons at Goldfish Swim School in St. Charles, plus a waived annual membership fee. Known for their 90-degree "shiver-free" pools and small 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio, Goldfish provides the perfect environment for children (ages 4 months to 12 years) to build water confidence and essential life skills. ($315 retail value).

