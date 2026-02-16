Vanguard Gifted Academy's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This certificate may be redeemed for day-of tickets only. All tickets must be redeemed at once. ($120 retail value). This can be emailed to the winner.
Starting bid
Mail the certificate and the date of the game you wish to attend to redeem the tickets. ($60 retail value). This can be emailed to the winner.
Starting bid
Use this certificate to stock up on party supplies, craft kits, or educational toys. Perfect for teachers, parents planning birthday parties, or community organizers! ($25 retail value). This can be emailed to the winner.
Starting bid
Dive into safety and fun! This package includes two full months of weekly swim lessons at Goldfish Swim School in St. Charles, plus a waived annual membership fee. Known for their 90-degree "shiver-free" pools and small 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio, Goldfish provides the perfect environment for children (ages 4 months to 12 years) to build water confidence and essential life skills. ($315 retail value).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!