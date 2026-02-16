Vanguard Gifted Academy's Silent Auction

Dive into safety and fun! This package includes two full months of weekly swim lessons at Goldfish Swim School in St. Charles, plus a waived annual membership fee. Known for their 90-degree "shiver-free" pools and small 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio, Goldfish provides the perfect environment for children (ages 4 months to 12 years) to build water confidence and essential life skills. ($315 retail value).