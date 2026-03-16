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Cats vs Dogs Shirt Raffle – Pick Your Side
We’re doing a fun Cats vs Dogs raffle for Vans & Vendors!
Enter for a chance to win an Alternative Waves Cats vs Dogs shirt — but you have to pick your side when entering.
At the end of the raffle, two winners will be selected:
🐱 One winner from Team Cat will receive the Cat shirt
🐶 One winner from Team Dog will receive the Dog shirt
Winners will be announced at Vans & Vendors on April 11th, and all proceeds benefit Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue.
Cats vs Dogs Shirt Raffle – Pick Your Side
We’re doing a fun Cats vs Dogs raffle for Vans & Vendors!
Enter for a chance to win an Alternative Waves Cats vs Dogs shirt — but you have to pick your side when entering.
At the end of the raffle, two winners will be selected:
🐱 One winner from Team Cat will receive the Cat shirt
🐶 One winner from Team Dog will receive the Dog shirt
Winners will be announced at Vans & Vendors on April 11th, and all proceeds benefit Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue.
Cats vs Dogs Shirt Raffle – Pick Your Side
We’re doing a fun Cats vs Dogs raffle for Vans & Vendors!
Enter for a chance to win an Alternative Waves Cats vs Dogs shirt — but you have to pick your side when entering.
At the end of the raffle, two winners will be selected:
🐱 One winner from Team Cat will receive the Cat shirt
🐶 One winner from Team Dog will receive the Dog shirt
Winners will be announced at Vans & Vendors on April 11th, and all proceeds benefit Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue.
Cats vs Dogs Shirt Raffle – Pick Your Side
We’re doing a fun Cats vs Dogs raffle for Vans & Vendors!
Enter for a chance to win an Alternative Waves Cats vs Dogs shirt — but you have to pick your side when entering.
At the end of the raffle, two winners will be selected:
🐱 One winner from Team Cat will receive the Cat shirt
🐶 One winner from Team Dog will receive the Dog shirt
Winners will be announced at Vans & Vendors on April 11th, and all proceeds benefit Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue.
Cats vs Dogs Shirt Raffle – Pick Your Side
We’re doing a fun Cats vs Dogs raffle for Vans & Vendors!
Enter for a chance to win an Alternative Waves Cats vs Dogs shirt — but you have to pick your side when entering.
At the end of the raffle, two winners will be selected:
🐱 One winner from Team Cat will receive the Cat shirt
🐶 One winner from Team Dog will receive the Dog shirt
Winners will be announced at Vans & Vendors on April 11th, and all proceeds benefit Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue.
Cats vs Dogs Shirt Raffle – Pick Your Side
We’re doing a fun Cats vs Dogs raffle for Vans & Vendors!
Enter for a chance to win an Alternative Waves Cats vs Dogs shirt — but you have to pick your side when entering.
At the end of the raffle, two winners will be selected:
🐱 One winner from Team Cat will receive the Cat shirt
🐶 One winner from Team Dog will receive the Dog shirt
Winners will be announced at Vans & Vendors on April 11th, and all proceeds benefit Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue.
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