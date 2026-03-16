Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue

Hosted by

Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue

About this event

🐱🐶 Cats vs Dogs Shirt Raffle – Pick Your Side

Broad St

Fuquay-Varina, NC, USA

TEAM CAT (1) Entry
$5

Cats vs Dogs Shirt Raffle – Pick Your Side


We’re doing a fun Cats vs Dogs raffle for Vans & Vendors!


Enter for a chance to win an Alternative Waves Cats vs Dogs shirt — but you have to pick your side when entering.


At the end of the raffle, two winners will be selected:

🐱 One winner from Team Cat will receive the Cat shirt

🐶 One winner from Team Dog will receive the Dog shirt


Winners will be announced at Vans & Vendors on April 11th, and all proceeds benefit Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue.


TEAM DOG (1) Entry
$5

Cats vs Dogs Shirt Raffle – Pick Your Side


We’re doing a fun Cats vs Dogs raffle for Vans & Vendors!


Enter for a chance to win an Alternative Waves Cats vs Dogs shirt — but you have to pick your side when entering.


At the end of the raffle, two winners will be selected:

🐱 One winner from Team Cat will receive the Cat shirt

🐶 One winner from Team Dog will receive the Dog shirt


Winners will be announced at Vans & Vendors on April 11th, and all proceeds benefit Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue.


TEAM CAT (5) Entries!
$20

Cats vs Dogs Shirt Raffle – Pick Your Side


We’re doing a fun Cats vs Dogs raffle for Vans & Vendors!


Enter for a chance to win an Alternative Waves Cats vs Dogs shirt — but you have to pick your side when entering.


At the end of the raffle, two winners will be selected:

🐱 One winner from Team Cat will receive the Cat shirt

🐶 One winner from Team Dog will receive the Dog shirt


Winners will be announced at Vans & Vendors on April 11th, and all proceeds benefit Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue.


TEAM DOG (5) Entries!
$20

Cats vs Dogs Shirt Raffle – Pick Your Side


We’re doing a fun Cats vs Dogs raffle for Vans & Vendors!


Enter for a chance to win an Alternative Waves Cats vs Dogs shirt — but you have to pick your side when entering.


At the end of the raffle, two winners will be selected:

🐱 One winner from Team Cat will receive the Cat shirt

🐶 One winner from Team Dog will receive the Dog shirt


Winners will be announced at Vans & Vendors on April 11th, and all proceeds benefit Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue.


TEAM CAT (15) Entries!
$50

Cats vs Dogs Shirt Raffle – Pick Your Side


We’re doing a fun Cats vs Dogs raffle for Vans & Vendors!


Enter for a chance to win an Alternative Waves Cats vs Dogs shirt — but you have to pick your side when entering.


At the end of the raffle, two winners will be selected:

🐱 One winner from Team Cat will receive the Cat shirt

🐶 One winner from Team Dog will receive the Dog shirt


Winners will be announced at Vans & Vendors on April 11th, and all proceeds benefit Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue.


TEAM DOG (15) Entries!
$50

Cats vs Dogs Shirt Raffle – Pick Your Side


We’re doing a fun Cats vs Dogs raffle for Vans & Vendors!


Enter for a chance to win an Alternative Waves Cats vs Dogs shirt — but you have to pick your side when entering.


At the end of the raffle, two winners will be selected:

🐱 One winner from Team Cat will receive the Cat shirt

🐶 One winner from Team Dog will receive the Dog shirt


Winners will be announced at Vans & Vendors on April 11th, and all proceeds benefit Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue.


Add a donation for Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue

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