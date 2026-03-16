Cats vs Dogs Shirt Raffle – Pick Your Side





We’re doing a fun Cats vs Dogs raffle for Vans & Vendors!





Enter for a chance to win an Alternative Waves Cats vs Dogs shirt — but you have to pick your side when entering.





At the end of the raffle, two winners will be selected:

🐱 One winner from Team Cat will receive the Cat shirt

🐶 One winner from Team Dog will receive the Dog shirt





Winners will be announced at Vans & Vendors on April 11th, and all proceeds benefit Winter’s Grace Animal Rescue.



