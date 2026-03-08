VAOR Fun Badge Shop

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This is a pre-order item and will be mailed out at the end of March.
For those who are VAOR members, you know we like to have a little fun from time to time. Recently, four Marines headed out on an off-road adventure that unexpectedly turned into a viral moment across our community. Thankfully, authorities located them and everyone made it home safely.
To celebrate the safe return of the four Marines from their woods adventure, we’ve created a special commemorative badge.
Now that they’re back safe and sound… the real challenge begins — explaining the adventure to the better half at home.
Every badge tells a story, and this one definitely will.
100% of the proceeds from this badge will go directly toward supporting VAOR’s educational off-road safety and ethics courses.
Bigfoot is a big part of Virginia Off-Road as he is our unofffical mascot, doing lots of fun adventures with his friend, Racoon. You can find him making all sorts of Easter Eggs throughout the website and mobile app, some with getting emails, letters and gifts from Bigfoot himself. This badge celebrates Bigfoot and 100% off the proceeds go to our trail stewardship project here at VAOR.
We found 25 of these limited edition badges and are offering them out to the public, first come, first serve. If you remember, back in late 2025, Racoon made his way to the ABC store in Ashland VA and had a little too much of the "Spicy Juice"! Proceeds from this badge help our ongoing educaiton efforts here with our online course development!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!