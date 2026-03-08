VAOR Fun Badge Shop

This is a pre-order item and will be mailed out at the end of March.

For those who are VAOR members, you know we like to have a little fun from time to time. Recently, four Marines headed out on an off-road adventure that unexpectedly turned into a viral moment across our community. Thankfully, authorities located them and everyone made it home safely.

To celebrate the safe return of the four Marines from their woods adventure, we’ve created a special commemorative badge.

Now that they’re back safe and sound… the real challenge begins — explaining the adventure to the better half at home.

Every badge tells a story, and this one definitely will.

100% of the proceeds from this badge will go directly toward supporting VAOR’s educational off-road safety and ethics courses.