VAOR Spring Trailfest

Select this ticket if you wish to participate in the 9am trail ride (8:30am staging- attendance at staging is mandatory). This ticket includes a guided 2hr trail ride and access to the event all day.
Select this ticket if you wish to participate in the 12pm trail ride (11:30am staging- attendance at staging is mandatory). This ticket includes a guided 2hr trail ride and access to the event all day.
Select this ticket if you wish to participate in the 3pm trail ride (2:30pm staging- attendance at staging is mandatory). This ticket includes a guided 2hr trail ride and access to the event all day.
Purchase this ticket if you plan to enter your vehicle into the Show & Shine competition! Note: You do not need to purchase a spectator ticket in addition to this ticket.
Show off your rig! Registration opens at 10am. Judging begins at 12pm. Winners announced at 5pm.
Winners will receive a prize!
Categories:
Best in Show
People's Choice
Best Offroad Build
Best Classic
Most Creative
Battle of the Brands: Jeep vs Bronco vs Toyota
Note: You DO NOT need to purchase a spectator ticket if you have purchased a trail ride or Show & Shine ticket!
Please purchase this ticket if you are planning to attend the event, but do not wish to participate in a trail ride. This ticket includes access to vendors, show & shine, music, food trucks, and after party.
$
