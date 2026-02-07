Virginia Off-Road

VAOR Spring Trailfest

289 Union Shiloh Ln

Jamaica, VA 23079, USA

9am Ride ONLY
$60

Select this ticket if you wish to participate in the 9am trail ride (8:30am staging- attendance at staging is mandatory). This ticket includes a guided 2hr trail ride and access to the event all day.

12pm Ride ONLY
$60

Select this ticket if you wish to participate in the 12pm trail ride (11:30am staging- attendance at staging is mandatory). This ticket includes a guided 2hr trail ride and access to the event all day.

3pm Ride ONLY
$60

Select this ticket if you wish to participate in the 3pm trail ride (2:30pm staging- attendance at staging is mandatory). This ticket includes a guided 2hr trail ride and access to the event all day.

Show & Shine
$25

Purchase this ticket if you plan to enter your vehicle into the Show & Shine competition! Note: You do not need to purchase a spectator ticket in addition to this ticket.


Show off your rig! Registration opens at 10am. Judging begins at 12pm. Winners announced at 5pm.

Winners will receive a prize!

Categories:

Best in Show

People's Choice

Best Offroad Build

Best Classic

Most Creative

Battle of the Brands: Jeep vs Bronco vs Toyota

Spectator/Entry Fee Ticket
$10

Note: You DO NOT need to purchase a spectator ticket if you have purchased a trail ride or Show & Shine ticket!


Please purchase this ticket if you are planning to attend the event, but do not wish to participate in a trail ride. This ticket includes access to vendors, show & shine, music, food trucks, and after party.

