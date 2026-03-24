VAREP Sacramento Chapter

Hosted by

VAREP Sacramento Chapter

About this event

VAREP 2026 Spring Wine Tour

9654 Bradshaw Rd

Elk Grove, CA 95624, USA

General Admission
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This includes your bus ticket and all of your tastings. (Food will be sold separately at your venues)

Bus Sponsor
$250

You will have a chance to speak every time we are on the move! Talk about your company and maybe entertain us with a fun game! Feel free to bring snacks or giveaways.

Christopher Cellars Sponsor
$250

1st stop! This is your venue to shine! Talk about your company and maybe entertain us with a fun game while at this vineyard! Feel free to bring snacks or giveaways.

Helwig Winery Sponsor
$250

2nd stop! This is your venue to shine! Talk about your company and maybe entertain us with a fun game while at this vineyard! Feel free to bring snacks or giveaways.

Karmere Sponsor
$250

3rd stop! This is your venue to shine! Talk about your company and maybe entertain us with a fun game while at this vineyard! Feel free to bring snacks or giveaways.

Villa Toscano Winery Sponsor
$250

Final stop! This is your venue to shine! Talk about your company and maybe entertain us with a fun game while at this vineyard! Feel free to bring snacks or giveaways.

Add a donation for VAREP Sacramento Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!