VAREP 2026 Spring Wine Tour

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This includes your bus ticket and all of your tastings. (Food will be sold separately at your venues)
You will have a chance to speak every time we are on the move! Talk about your company and maybe entertain us with a fun game! Feel free to bring snacks or giveaways.
1st stop! This is your venue to shine! Talk about your company and maybe entertain us with a fun game while at this vineyard! Feel free to bring snacks or giveaways.
2nd stop! This is your venue to shine! Talk about your company and maybe entertain us with a fun game while at this vineyard! Feel free to bring snacks or giveaways.
3rd stop! This is your venue to shine! Talk about your company and maybe entertain us with a fun game while at this vineyard! Feel free to bring snacks or giveaways.
Final stop! This is your venue to shine! Talk about your company and maybe entertain us with a fun game while at this vineyard! Feel free to bring snacks or giveaways.
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