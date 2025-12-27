Battle of the Lenders-Who knows it best? Lunch & Learn

✨ FREE for VAREP Members! ✨

(One of the many perks of being part of this amazing organization 😉)

Your Member Ticket gives you access to an engaging, high-energy event designed to connect, educate, and inspire!

🥪 Lunch & drinks included

🤝 Meaningful networking opportunities before AND after the event

💼 Connect with fellow VAREP Members & Strategic Partners

📚 Valuable insights + community collaboration

🎉 A powerful room full of professionals passionate about serving veterans & active military.

As a member, this is your opportunity to plug in, build relationships, grow your business, and strengthen our mission — at no cost to you. 💙

Come ready to connect. Come ready to learn.

🎟️ Members, reserve your FREE spot today!