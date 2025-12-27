Battle of the Lenders-Who knows it best? Lunch & Learn

Hosted by
✨ FREE for VAREP Members! ✨
(One of the many perks of being part of this amazing organization 😉)
Your Member Ticket gives you access to an engaging, high-energy event designed to connect, educate, and inspire!
🥪 Lunch & drinks included
🤝 Meaningful networking opportunities before AND after the event
💼 Connect with fellow VAREP Members & Strategic Partners
📚 Valuable insights + community collaboration
🎉 A powerful room full of professionals passionate about serving veterans & active military.
As a member, this is your opportunity to plug in, build relationships, grow your business, and strengthen our mission — at no cost to you. 💙
Come ready to connect. Come ready to learn.
🎟️ Members, reserve your FREE spot today!
Grab your raffle tickets for a chance to win one of our amazing prizes! The more tickets you buy, the BIGGER your chances to win! 🎉✨
Every donation goes directly to our Help A Vet Fund, supporting local veterans in a meaningful way.💙
🌟🎟️ VIP TICKET EXPERIENCE 🎟️🌟
Ready to level up your event experience? This is where the magic happens! ✨🔥
When you grab a VIP Ticket, you’re not just attending… you’re arriving in style. 😎💫
👑 Special VIP Seating during the event — front and center for all the action!
🏆 An exclusive opportunity to support your favorite lender and cheer them on!
🥂 Lunch & drinks included — because VIPs don’t go hungry 😉
🤝 Dedicated time to network before AND after the event with fellow VAREP Members & Strategic Partners
📸 Elevated experience, premium vibes, unforgettable energy.
This isn’t just a seat… it’s a statement. 💥
Secure your VIP spot, represent your lender, and enjoy a high-energy experience surrounded by leaders who believe in serving those who serve. ✨
🎟️ Limited VIP tickets available — don’t wait!
🎟️✨ NON-MEMBER TICKET – $25 ✨🎟️
For just $25, your ticket includes:
🥪 Lunch & drinks included
🤝 Powerful networking before AND after the event
💼 Direct access to VAREP Members & Strategic Partners
📚 Insightful conversations, education, and collaboration
🎉 A high-energy room filled with professionals who care about serving veterans & active military
This is the perfect opportunity to experience what VAREP is all about. 💙
Come see the value. Feel the energy. Join the mission.
🎟️ Secure your spot today — and consider becoming a member to maximize your benefits!
Sponsor the Lunch & Learn with an opportunity to speak to our attendees about your services.
Social media promotion for your company leading up to the event and your logo added on to the fliers going out to our membership.
Networking opportunity with luncheon attendees.
This is a great way to show your support for those supporting veterans and active military.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!