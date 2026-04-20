VAREP CARES - Orlando Fisher House 2026

🎟️ Purchase a ticket. Share a meal. Take action. 🇺🇸

Join us in supporting our Military and Veteran community by attending this meaningful event. Your presence matters, and so does your contribution.





🛒 Bring an Item & Make an Impact

We are collecting much-needed essentials for the Orlando Fisher House and the families they serve:





🥫 Food & Pantry Items:

• Bottled water

• Individual chips, cookies, peanut butter & jelly snack packs

• Individual coffee creamers (all flavors)

• Crackers

• Canned soup





🧼 Cleaning & Laundry Supplies:

• Lysol or disinfecting wipes

• Glass cleaner

• Multi-purpose cleaner

• Shout stain remover

• Laundry sanitizer

• Granite cleaner & polish





🧺 Everyday Essentials:

• Quart-size zipper storage bags

• Napkins





🎟️ Your ticket includes a meal and helps raise funds that directly impact Veteran families.

💡 Can’t attend? You can still make a difference—donate today.





🏡 A true “home away from home,” the Orlando Fisher House allows Military and Veteran families to stay at no cost while their loved ones receive care at the Orlando VA Medical Center. No family should ever have to worry about where they’ll sleep… while praying for someone they love.





❤️ Let’s make this year’s fundraiser bigger, stronger, and more impactful.

Whether you donate, sponsor, volunteer, or attend—you are part of something greater than yourself.

Because at the end of the day… this isn’t just an event.



This is about honor, service, and taking care of those who once took care of us.

🙌 Let’s come together and give back to those who gave everything.