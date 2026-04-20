VAREP Central Florida Chapter

Hosted by

VAREP Central Florida Chapter

About this event

VAREP CARES - Orlando Fisher House 2026

13800 Veterans Way

Orlando, FL 32827, USA

Community Sponsor - Addmission + Lunch + Tour
$17

🎟️ Purchase a ticket. Share a meal. Take action. 🇺🇸

Join us in supporting our Military and Veteran community by attending this meaningful event. Your presence matters, and so does your contribution.


🛒 Bring an Item & Make an Impact
We are collecting much-needed essentials for the Orlando Fisher House and the families they serve:


🥫 Food & Pantry Items:
• Bottled water
• Individual chips, cookies, peanut butter & jelly snack packs
• Individual coffee creamers (all flavors)
• Crackers
• Canned soup


🧼 Cleaning & Laundry Supplies:
• Lysol or disinfecting wipes
• Glass cleaner
• Multi-purpose cleaner
• Shout stain remover
• Laundry sanitizer
• Granite cleaner & polish


🧺 Everyday Essentials:
• Quart-size zipper storage bags
• Napkins


🎟️ Your ticket includes a meal and helps raise funds that directly impact Veteran families.

💡 Can’t attend? You can still make a difference—donate today.


🏡 A true “home away from home,” the Orlando Fisher House allows Military and Veteran families to stay at no cost while their loved ones receive care at the Orlando VA Medical Center. No family should ever have to worry about where they’ll sleep… while praying for someone they love.


❤️ Let’s make this year’s fundraiser bigger, stronger, and more impactful.
Whether you donate, sponsor, volunteer, or attend—you are part of something greater than yourself.

Because at the end of the day… this isn’t just an event.


This is about honor, service, and taking care of those who once took care of us.

🙌 Let’s come together and give back to those who gave everything.

💎 Platinum Sponsor - Champions of Our Veterans
$500

💎 Platinum Sponsor “Champions of Our Veterans”
🎤 Speaking opportunity + High-level recognition, premium logo placement, and strong event presence. Reconginition of FB, (3 Guest)

🥇 Gold Sponsor “Honoring Those Who Served” Featured recogn
$300

🥇 Gold Sponsor “Honoring Those Who Served”
🎤 Speaking opportunity + Featured recognition during the event + premium logo placement, Reconginition of FB, (3 Guest)

🥈 Silver Sponsor “Standing in Service”
$150

🥈 Silver Sponsor “Standing in Service”
Reconized on FB, Enjoy the mission, Bring branded material, take photos with us and we will post on our FB, (Two Guest)

🥉 Bronze Sponsor “Supporting the Mission”
$75

🥉 Bronze Sponsor “Supporting the Mission”
Community-level support - Enjoy the mission, Bring branded material, take photos with us and we will post on our FB, (1 Guest)

🇺🇸 Freedom Sponsor (Donation Only) “Give Where It Matters"
$50

🇺🇸 Freedom Sponsor (Donation Only) “Give Where It Matters Most”
For those who simply want to support the cause without attending.

Add a donation for VAREP Central Florida Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!