VAREP Las Vegas Chapter

VAREP Las Vegas Chapter

VAREP CINCO TEE MAYO Golf Tournament 2026

100 S Rampart Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89145, USA

Single Golfer
$200

Enjoy the full round of golf and lunch with this price. Donation receipt available.

Sponsor a Veteran Golfer
$200

Don't play golf but want to support a veteran? Sponsor a veteran to around of golf and a great time. With this you will be mentioned during the awards lunch as a veteran sponsor. Donation receipt available.

4 man team
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the full round of golf and lunch with your team. Donation receipt available.

Main Event Co-Sponsor
$1,750

This sponsorship includes a hole table, logo advertised, Mention in awards lunch, 1 minute speaking time at awards lunch. Donation receipt available.

Drink Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This sponsorship includes a hole table, logo advertised, Mention in awards lunch, 1 minute speaking time at awards lunch. Donation receipt available.

LUNCH Sponsor
$2,500

This sponsorship includes a hole table, logo advertised, Mention in awards lunch, 1 minute speaking time at awards lunch. Donation receipt available.

Hole Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

You and two guests get to sit at the hole and interact with golfers, logo advertised, Mention in awards lunch, lunch included. Donation receipt available.

HOLE SPONSOR FOR VSO
$500

Want to be a sponsor but not sure you can attend? Sponsor a Veteran Service Organization /VSO to sit a hole. This will introduce you to a local VSO that helps Veterans in the local community, your logo will be displayed at the table with the VSO. Great way to show your support for the local Veteran community. Donation receipt available.

