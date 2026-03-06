VAREP Hampton Roads Chapter

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VAREP Hampton Roads Chapter

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VAREP Hampton Roads Veteran Charity Silent Auction

Freedom Outdoors - 1 Year Premier Range Membership item
Freedom Outdoors - 1 Year Premier Range Membership
$250

Starting bid

$800 Value
Unlimited Range Use

Handgun Rentals FREE

(4) Free Guest Passes Annually

Free Annual Machine Gun Rental

Free Gun Of The Month Rental

Free Range Reservations

Discounted FFL Transfer Fees

Discounted Training Courses 50%

Discounted Freedom Merchandise 25%

Freedom Outdoors - Intro Handgun/Concealed Carry Class item
Freedom Outdoors - Intro Handgun/Concealed Carry Class
$50

Starting bid

Introductory Handgun Class

The introduction and foundation to all Freedom Outdoors handgun training.  Covering the fundamentals of gun handling and shooting, this basic training meets the requirements to obtain the Virginia Concealed Carry Permit and takes approximately three (3) hours.  Value=$179.95*


*Intro Handgun only:  The price includes everything needed to begin training:  (handgun, magazines, ammo, holster, belt, double mag pouch, eye/ear protection, and targets). You are more than welcome to bring your own eye and ear protection, but both will be provided should you choose not to.

Tarnished Truth Distillery Basket item
Tarnished Truth Distillery Basket
$75

Starting bid

Value $150 - Tarnished Truth Bourbon, Discretion Bourbon, Fourth Handle Gin, Coastal Cocktails Lemonade 4 -pack cans, 2 koozies, Large T-Shirt

Seahill Spa at the Cavalier Gift Card & Basket item
Seahill Spa at the Cavalier Gift Card & Basket
$75

Starting bid

$100 gift card plus gift bag of products. Escape to the serene ambiance of The Historic Cavalier Hotel's SeaHill Spa,  Coastal Virginia's most luxurious destination spa resort.  

With an extensive treatment menu, extraordinary bridal packages and exceptional certified treatment providers, SeaHill Spa provides an exquisite oasis. Value $260

VIP Golf Foursome - Broad Bay Country Club item
VIP Golf Foursome - Broad Bay Country Club
$200

Starting bid

Includes cart and lunch at Broad Bay Country Club Value $400

Hackers Bar & Grille $100 Gift Card item
Hackers Bar & Grille $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to Hackers Bar & Grille where sports and leisure create an enjoyable and relaxed experience for everyone. Nestled in Virginia Beach, our sports bar, golf lounge is a haven for golf enthusiasts, sports fans and anyone just seeking a fun time!

Golf Stand Bag - Callaway with Jack Daniels logo item
Golf Stand Bag - Callaway with Jack Daniels logo
$50

Starting bid

Jack Daniels branded Callaway golf bag; Value $200

Yeti Tundra Cooler - Jack Daniels item
Yeti Tundra Cooler - Jack Daniels
$150

Starting bid

Jack Daniels branded Yeti Tundra 45 cooler; Value $325

  • The Tundra 45 dimensions are 25 3/4 in long x 16 1/8 in wide x 15 3/8 in high with an empty weight of 23 lbs NOTE: All Tundra models come standard with one dry goods basket.
  • The YETI Tundra 45 combines versatility with durability with a capacity of up to 26 cans with a recommended 2:1 ice-to-contents ratio
  • Ice stays ice thanks to up to 3 inches of PermaFrost Insulation and an extra thick FatWall design is certified Bear-Resistant


1/4 Zip Shirt-Jack Daniels Logo Size 2XL with hat item
1/4 Zip Shirt-Jack Daniels Logo Size 2XL with hat
$20

Starting bid

Jack Daniels branded 1/4 zip shirt size 2XL with hat (black)

Polo Shirt size XL and hat with Jack Daniels logo item
Polo Shirt size XL and hat with Jack Daniels logo
$20

Starting bid

Jack Daniel branded polo style shirt size XL (black) and hat (black) with Jack Daniels Logo

Golf Umbrella - Jack Daniels logo item
Golf Umbrella - Jack Daniels logo
$20

Starting bid

Every AAA Innovations golf umbrella comes with a tag and a unique code. By entering this code into the RainAlertz App on the App Store or the RainAlertz on Google Play, you unlock location-based, personalized weather alerts. The app checks the forecasted weather in your exact area and sends you a text or push notification reminder to grab your umbrella before you head out

Golf Balls - Titleist ProV1 item
Golf Balls - Titleist ProV1
$25

Starting bid

Dozen Golf Balls - Value $58

F15 Driver - Golf Club by Patriot Golf item
F15 Driver - Golf Club by Patriot Golf
$100

Starting bid

Value $400 AccuFlex Pro LD Shaft; Patriot Golf grip; Patriot Golf’s new F15 Driver comes with Tri-Max Weighting Technology offering adjustability and more confidence off the tee. 

3 Wood - Club by Patriot Golf item
3 Wood - Club by Patriot Golf
$50

Starting bid

WCG Max-Edge EXT 3 Wood; AccuFlex Pro LD Shaft; Patriot Golf grip - Value $200

3 Wedge Golf Club Set by Patriot Golf item
3 Wedge Golf Club Set by Patriot Golf
$75

Starting bid

Set of 3 wedges by Patriot Golf - Approach, Lob, & Sand - Value $300

Group Personal Training Session by Sanctuary Fitness item
Group Personal Training Session by Sanctuary Fitness
$100

Starting bid

One Free Group (up to 6 people) personal fitness training session by Sanctuary Fitness at The Iron Asylum - Kempsville Value = $330

Wegmans Grocery Store - $200 Gift Card item
Wegmans Grocery Store - $200 Gift Card
$125

Starting bid

$200 Wegmans Gift Card

Mission BBQ Basket item
Mission BBQ Basket
$20

Starting bid

$25 gift card, Soft cooler, 3 bottles (redeemable for 3 BBQ sauces in store), cutting board, tongs, spatula, cups, sticker, koozie; value=$60

Warrior's Taphouse $25 Gift Card item
Warrior's Taphouse $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card and promo items from Warriors Taphouse. T-shirt, whiskey glass, stickers. Serving 50 quality craft beers and 8 wines on tap, domestic & craft bottled beer and liquor bar. Our menu includes locally sourced & hand crafted foods - we are a full service restaurant located on General Booth Blvd in Virginia Beach.

$75 Gift Certificate Aberdeen Barn Steakhouse #1 item
$75 Gift Certificate Aberdeen Barn Steakhouse #1
$40

Starting bid

Aberdeen Barn in Virginia Beach has been a family-owned-and-operated business since 1966. Our goal is to provide the best quality steaks and seafood possible. Our dining room is designed to provide an elegant atmosphere. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!