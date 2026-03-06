VAREP Hampton Roads Veteran Charity Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
$800 Value
Unlimited Range Use
Handgun Rentals FREE
(4) Free Guest Passes Annually
Free Annual Machine Gun Rental
Free Gun Of The Month Rental
Free Range Reservations
Discounted FFL Transfer Fees
Discounted Training Courses 50%
Discounted Freedom Merchandise 25%
Starting bid
The introduction and foundation to all Freedom Outdoors handgun training. Covering the fundamentals of gun handling and shooting, this basic training meets the requirements to obtain the Virginia Concealed Carry Permit and takes approximately three (3) hours. Value=$179.95*
*Intro Handgun only: The price includes everything needed to begin training: (handgun, magazines, ammo, holster, belt, double mag pouch, eye/ear protection, and targets). You are more than welcome to bring your own eye and ear protection, but both will be provided should you choose not to.
Starting bid
Value $150 - Tarnished Truth Bourbon, Discretion Bourbon, Fourth Handle Gin, Coastal Cocktails Lemonade 4 -pack cans, 2 koozies, Large T-Shirt
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$100 gift card plus gift bag of products. Escape to the serene ambiance of The Historic Cavalier Hotel's SeaHill Spa, Coastal Virginia's most luxurious destination spa resort.
With an extensive treatment menu, extraordinary bridal packages and exceptional certified treatment providers, SeaHill Spa provides an exquisite oasis. Value $260
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Includes cart and lunch at Broad Bay Country Club Value $400
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$100 Gift Card to Hackers Bar & Grille where sports and leisure create an enjoyable and relaxed experience for everyone. Nestled in Virginia Beach, our sports bar, golf lounge is a haven for golf enthusiasts, sports fans and anyone just seeking a fun time!
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Jack Daniels branded Callaway golf bag; Value $200
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Jack Daniels branded Yeti Tundra 45 cooler; Value $325
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Jack Daniels branded 1/4 zip shirt size 2XL with hat (black)
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Jack Daniel branded polo style shirt size XL (black) and hat (black) with Jack Daniels Logo
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Every AAA Innovations golf umbrella comes with a tag and a unique code. By entering this code into the RainAlertz App on the App Store or the RainAlertz on Google Play, you unlock location-based, personalized weather alerts. The app checks the forecasted weather in your exact area and sends you a text or push notification reminder to grab your umbrella before you head out
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Dozen Golf Balls - Value $58
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Value $400 AccuFlex Pro LD Shaft; Patriot Golf grip; Patriot Golf’s new F15 Driver comes with Tri-Max Weighting Technology offering adjustability and more confidence off the tee.
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WCG Max-Edge EXT 3 Wood; AccuFlex Pro LD Shaft; Patriot Golf grip - Value $200
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Set of 3 wedges by Patriot Golf - Approach, Lob, & Sand - Value $300
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One Free Group (up to 6 people) personal fitness training session by Sanctuary Fitness at The Iron Asylum - Kempsville Value = $330
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$200 Wegmans Gift Card
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$25 gift card, Soft cooler, 3 bottles (redeemable for 3 BBQ sauces in store), cutting board, tongs, spatula, cups, sticker, koozie; value=$60
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card and promo items from Warriors Taphouse. T-shirt, whiskey glass, stickers. Serving 50 quality craft beers and 8 wines on tap, domestic & craft bottled beer and liquor bar. Our menu includes locally sourced & hand crafted foods - we are a full service restaurant located on General Booth Blvd in Virginia Beach.
Starting bid
Aberdeen Barn in Virginia Beach has been a family-owned-and-operated business since 1966. Our goal is to provide the best quality steaks and seafood possible. Our dining room is designed to provide an elegant atmosphere.
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