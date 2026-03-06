VAREP Hampton Roads Veteran Charity Silent Auction

Introductory Handgun Class

The introduction and foundation to all Freedom Outdoors handgun training. Covering the fundamentals of gun handling and shooting, this basic training meets the requirements to obtain the Virginia Concealed Carry Permit and takes approximately three (3) hours. Value=$179.95*





*Intro Handgun only: The price includes everything needed to begin training: (handgun, magazines, ammo, holster, belt, double mag pouch, eye/ear protection, and targets). You are more than welcome to bring your own eye and ear protection, but both will be provided should you choose not to.