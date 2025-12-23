VAREP Las Vegas Chapter

VAREP Las Vegas Chapter

VAREP HOME FRONT HEROES' SPONSORSHIP 2026

2333 E Sahara Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89104, USA

Main Dish 1 Sponsor
$500

Be featured on the Menu as one of our contributors as a main dish #1 sponsor.

Main Dish # 2 Sponsor
$500

Be featured on the Menu as one of our contributors as a main dish #2 sponsor.

Side Dish # 1 Sponsor
$500

Be featured on the Menu as one of our contributors as a Side dish #1 sponsor.

Side Dish # 2 Sponsor
$500

Be featured on the Menu as one of our contributors as a Side dish #2 sponsor.

Salad & Bread Sponsor
$500

Be featured on the Menu as one of our contributors as a Salad & Bread dish sponsor.

Dessert Sponsor
$500

Be featured on the Menu as one of our contributors as the dessert sponsor responsible for the sweet treat!

Drink Sponsor
$1,500

Be featured on the Menu as one of our contributors as the drink sponsor responsible for letting the good times roll! Your logo will be on a stand at the bar.

