VAREP Las Vegas Chapter Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 23, 2027
With this sponsorship package you will receive the following:
On Screen Logo and Recognition at all VAREP Membership Networking Mixers.
Use of the VAREP Proud Sponsor Logo
Monthly Social Media Posts and Recognition
Logo and Recognition on Monthly Newsletters
Logo displayed and recognition on all Events and Education Event Flyers Including all Social Media
Leading up to and during Events.
Logo on the Official Step and Repeat Banner
Sponsor Table and entry for 4 people in your company at ALL VAREP Events and Fundraisers.
MVHC Class Entry for up to 2 Real Estate or Lending Professionals with in your company.
Opportunity to Speak at 4 Educational Events ( Lunch & Learns / MVHC Classes)
Valid until March 23, 2027
With this sponsorship package you will receive the following:
On Screen Logo and Recognition at all VAREP Membership Networking Mixers.
VAREP Annual Membership for 1 person in your Company
Use of the VAREP Proud Sponsor Logo
Logo and Recognition on Monthly Newsletter
Logo on the official Step and Repeat Banner
Logo display and Recognition on all Events and Education Event Flyers Including all Social Media
Leading up to and during Events.
Logo displayed for all VAREP Fundraising Events.
Sponsor Table and entry for 2 people in your company at 2 VAREP Events or Fundraisers.
Opportunity to Speak at 2 Educational Events ( Lunch & Learns / MVHC Classes)
Valid until March 23, 2027
Sponsorshipfor anindividual FundraisingEvent
Logo and Recognition on all Event Marketing Including all Social Media Leading up to and during Event.
Corporate Table and entry for 2 people
This is a Payment Option for sponsorship level Sargent Major.
$
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