VAREP Las Vegas Chapter

Offered by

VAREP Las Vegas Chapter

About the memberships

VAREP Las Vegas Chapter Sponsorship

The 4 Star General Sponsorship
$5,000

Valid until March 23, 2027

With this sponsorship package you will receive the following:

On Screen Logo and Recognition at all VAREP Membership Networking Mixers.

Use of the VAREP Proud Sponsor Logo

Monthly Social Media Posts and Recognition

Logo and Recognition on Monthly Newsletters

Logo displayed and recognition on all Events and Education Event Flyers Including all Social Media

Leading up to and during Events.

Logo on the Official Step and Repeat Banner

Sponsor Table and entry for 4 people in your company at ALL VAREP Events and Fundraisers.

MVHC Class Entry for up to 2 Real Estate or Lending Professionals with in your company.

Opportunity to Speak at 4 Educational Events ( Lunch & Learns / MVHC Classes)

The Sargent Major Annual Sponsorship
$2,500

Valid until March 23, 2027

With this sponsorship package you will receive the following:

On Screen Logo and Recognition at all VAREP Membership Networking Mixers.

VAREP Annual Membership for 1 person in your Company

Use of the VAREP Proud Sponsor Logo

Logo and Recognition on Monthly Newsletter

Logo on the official Step and Repeat Banner

Logo display and Recognition on all Events and Education Event Flyers Including all Social Media

Leading up to and during Events.

Logo displayed for all VAREP Fundraising Events.

Sponsor Table and entry for 2 people in your company at 2 VAREP Events or Fundraisers.

Opportunity to Speak at 2 Educational Events ( Lunch & Learns / MVHC Classes)

The Enlisted Sponsorship
$1,500

Valid until March 23, 2027

Sponsorshipfor anindividual FundraisingEvent

Logo and Recognition on all Event Marketing Including all Social Media Leading up to and during Event.

Corporate Table and entry for 2 people

Reservist
$1,250

This is a Payment Option for sponsorship level Sargent Major.

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