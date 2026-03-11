VAREP Las Vegas Chapter Sponsorship

With this sponsorship package you will receive the following:

On Screen Logo and Recognition at all VAREP Membership Networking Mixers.

Use of the VAREP Proud Sponsor Logo

Monthly Social Media Posts and Recognition

Logo and Recognition on Monthly Newsletters

Logo displayed and recognition on all Events and Education Event Flyers Including all Social Media

Leading up to and during Events.

Logo on the Official Step and Repeat Banner

Sponsor Table and entry for 4 people in your company at ALL VAREP Events and Fundraisers.

MVHC Class Entry for up to 2 Real Estate or Lending Professionals with in your company.

Opportunity to Speak at 4 Educational Events ( Lunch & Learns / MVHC Classes)