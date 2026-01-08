VAREP-Elko Membership Drive/ Mixer

Your Ticket gives you access to an engaging, high-energy event designed to connect, educate, and inspire!

🥪 appetizers included

🤝 Meaningful networking opportunities before AND after the event

💼 Connect with fellow VAREP Members & Learn all about VAREP and the Member Benefits

📚 Valuable insights + community collaboration

🎉 A powerful room full of professionals passionate about serving veterans & active military





This is your opportunity to plug in, build relationships, grow your business, and strengthen our mission — at no cost to you. 💙

Come ready to connect. Come ready to learn. Come ready to serve. 🇺🇸✨

RSVP and receive a free raffle ticket.