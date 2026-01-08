VAREP-Elko Membership Drive/ Mixer

Hosted by
Your Ticket gives you access to an engaging, high-energy event designed to connect, educate, and inspire!
🥪 appetizers included
🤝 Meaningful networking opportunities before AND after the event
💼 Connect with fellow VAREP Members & Learn all about VAREP and the Member Benefits
📚 Valuable insights + community collaboration
🎉 A powerful room full of professionals passionate about serving veterans & active military
This is your opportunity to plug in, build relationships, grow your business, and strengthen our mission — at no cost to you. 💙
Come ready to connect. Come ready to learn. Come ready to serve. 🇺🇸✨
RSVP and receive a free raffle ticket.
🎟️ Grab your raffle tickets for a chance to win one of our amazing prizes! The more tickets you buy, the BIGGER your chances to win! 🎉✨
Every donation goes directly to our Help A Vet Fund, supporting local veterans in a meaningful way.💙
Become an Event Sponsor and position your brand front and center at one of our most impactful gatherings! 🇺🇸✨
As an Event Sponsor, you will receive:
📱 Promotion across our social media platforms — expanding your visibility before and after the event
🎪 On-site promotion with your company banner prominently displayed
📄 Opportunity to provide branded handouts or marketing materials to attendees
🎤 A dedicated opportunity to address the audience and speak directly to the group
This is more than sponsorship — it’s strategic exposure to engaged professionals, community leaders, and mission-driven members who are passionate about serving veterans and active military families. 💙
Align your brand with purpose. Gain visibility. Make an impact.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!