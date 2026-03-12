VAREP Treasure Valley Chapter's Gala Auction

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Starting bid
Bottle of Champagne, Kate Spade flutes, Mani, Pedi, & $300 of laser treatment. $100 Chandlers Card, one night at Riverside Hotel $680 value
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Brunch for 4, 2 candles, mug, 2 shirts. and 2 wine glasses. $200.00 value
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Two hours of Top Golf for 6 and 20% off food. $80
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American Sign Language books and blanket basket. $100
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Full year HVAC maintenance, Carhartt Rain Devender hoodie, basket of cozy comfort home items. Value $820.00
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Popcorn and Candy Basket $90 Value
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Financial wellness with Dave Ramsey book and decor $250 value
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$200 gift certificate True North Chiropractic, and self care
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Josh Cellars wine, blanket, 2 handmade pens, skull candle, wood chair wine bottle holder, wine opener, and horseshoe art.
Value $250
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One-night stay at Helgeson Place, along with a full-day (8-hour) steelhead fishing trip on the Clearwater River in Orofino $700 value
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$150 gift certificate, shampoo, conditioner, and hair care. $225 Value.
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Wine Barrel Planter, garden items. seeds and pot kit. $200 value.
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Date night Wine and pasta dinner fixings basket Alliance Title $80 value.
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Cordova backpack cooler and Swag. $200 value.
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Espresso machine, espresso martini glasses, coffee beans, a lush blanket, kitchen towels – all with coffee/espresso themed print. $200 value
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Tent, 2 sleeping bags, 2 chairs, smores kit, off, lighters, cooler, $200 value
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2 $50 gift cards from Ericksons Fine Wines, Dinner for 4 from Caci. $200 Value.
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Cooking Basket - Italian cookbook, two bottles wine, smartwatch, beanie, 5-piece apron set, potholder, hand towel, tote bag, olive oil, $200
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Grab 25 of your friends for a hilariously fun time. If you don't know what a silent disco party is you can find one on YouTube. Value $300.
Starting bid
Portlock Painting - Grilling set, BBQ Sauce, Coffee, Seasoning, $100 Value
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Aflac - Four copper tin cups, shaker, ginger beer, titos, olives, dill pickle peanuts, ginger chews, cutting board, napkins $100
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Emergency first aid kit, duct tape, two headlamps, Stanley cup, American flags, fire safety foam, hand towel, fire extinguisher $60
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$50 Bardenay Gift Card, $30 Bottle of wine, Idaho cutting board, coffee travel mug, snacks, and cookies. $180 value.
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Two nights, sleeps 8 cabin in Garden Valley & Basket of Board Games $1080 value
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Cleaning supplies, $150 interior design consultation and cleaning s30ervice discount $200
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Caldwell Nights Rodeo - Two general admission tickets to CNR, Saturday night Championship Night, includes two VIP dinner passes. $INVALUABLE
Starting bid
Get ready for your 45min to 1hr photo session with Idaho Roots Photography with a Deep Condition and Blow and Facial from J.R. Beauty and D'Vine Beauty by Karen. $400
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VRBO 3 Day-2night in Litchfield AZ, Champagne flutes, pitcher, & plates. $750 value.
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Fidelity Title. margarita salt, margarita Cutwaters, margarita mix, shaker bottle, and serving board set.
Starting bid
$100 value. Local made seasonings and sourdough bread mixes. Two boxes.
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You won't know what is inside this basket unless you buy it!
Starting bid
Bottle of Basil Hayden, cigars, whiskey glasses, and metal coasters.
Starting bid
IWB Holster, boot knive, credit card knifes, and a mag pouch basket. Bottle of Pendleton, two priceless cigars (read about the history) and a $100 Texas Roadhouse gift card. Value $350.
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20 oz military 250th anniversary tumbler
Matching fridge magnet
40 Oz. Bullet top 250 anniversary stainless steel water bottle
Idaho/flag decor cozy patriotic blanket
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healing hands couples massage for 90 minutes. Value 250+
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laser hair removal from Vibrant Med Spa Package for one small area – valued at $750
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50 units of Botox – valued at $600
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Anti-aging collagen boost targeting pigmentation – valued at $700
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Pelvic floor strengthening – valued at $2,400
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Sawtooth Gutters gutter cleaning up to $400 & Realtor essentials
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Box of ammo, Full Gun Clip, mug that you can bring and have filled for free.
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Boxed Wine, seasoning, bottle opener, wine glass, duct tape, trucker hat, tarp, zip ties, jerkey, beer, wd-40 cup, and much more. $150 value
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6-month membership to Uplifted Gym. $360.00 value. It’s 24-hour access gym that won “best gym” of TV
Starting bid
$150 value
1 Private Session with Thrive With Horses & Kubota swag from Idaho Tractor. $300 value.
Starting bid
Margarita mix, margarita glasses, chips, salsa, bottle of cazadores, $100 gift card to Pueblo Lindo. $160.
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A bouquet of gift cards. $350 value.
Starting bid
A bouquet of gift cards $350 Value.
Starting bid
Everything Cascade, Idaho. Gift cards to North 55 Social and so much more, even includes a new fishing pole! $450 value.
Starting bid
Tequila and cigars, what could be better than this!
Starting bid
Certificates for 4 loaves of sourdough bread, 2 homemade jams, 2 dozen farm fresh eggs(yes they are real), 2 local made candles, and a jar of cowboy candy. $80 value.
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