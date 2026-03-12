Hosted by

VAREP Treasure Valley Chapter

About this event

Sales closed

VAREP Treasure Valley Chapter's Gala Auction

Momentum Home Loans Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Bottle of Champagne, Kate Spade flutes, Mani, Pedi, & $300 of laser treatment. $100 Chandlers Card, one night at Riverside Hotel $680 value

Rembrandt's Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Brunch for 4, 2 candles, mug, 2 shirts. and 2 wine glasses. $200.00 value

Top Golf
$50

Starting bid

Two hours of Top Golf for 6 and 20% off food. $80

House Plus Realty Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

American Sign Language books and blanket basket. $100

MetalHead Mechanical Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Full year HVAC maintenance, Carhartt Rain Devender hoodie, basket of cozy comfort home items. Value $820.00

A Sweet Experience Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Popcorn and Candy Basket $90 Value

Valley Financial Services Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Financial wellness with Dave Ramsey book and decor $250 value

Bubbly Facial Bar
$20

Starting bid

$200 gift certificate True North Chiropractic, and self care

Living Elements Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Josh Cellars wine, blanket, 2 handmade pens, skull candle, wood chair wine bottle holder, wine opener, and horseshoe art.

Value $250

Reel Time Fishing
$150

Starting bid

One-night stay at Helgeson Place, along with a full-day (8-hour) steelhead fishing trip on the Clearwater River in Orofino $700 value

Willows Place Salon
$60

Starting bid

$150 gift certificate, shampoo, conditioner, and hair care. $225 Value.

Root and Roam Real Estate Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Wine Barrel Planter, garden items. seeds and pot kit. $200 value.

Italian pasta basket
$20

Starting bid

Date night Wine and pasta dinner fixings basket Alliance Title $80 value.

Empire Title
$60

Starting bid

Cordova backpack cooler and Swag. $200 value.

Espresso Basket
$60

Starting bid

Espresso machine, espresso martini glasses, coffee beans, a lush blanket, kitchen towels – all with coffee/espresso themed print. $200 value

Taryn Johnson Real Estate
$40

Starting bid

Tent, 2 sleeping bags, 2 chairs, smores kit, off, lighters, cooler, $200 value

Caci Basket & Ericksons Fine Wines
$40

Starting bid

2 $50 gift cards from Ericksons Fine Wines, Dinner for 4 from Caci. $200 Value.

MOBB LLC
$25

Starting bid

Cooking Basket - Italian cookbook, two bottles wine, smartwatch, beanie, 5-piece apron set, potholder, hand towel, tote bag, olive oil, $200

Silent Disco Party for 25
$50

Starting bid

Grab 25 of your friends for a hilariously fun time. If you don't know what a silent disco party is you can find one on YouTube. Value $300. 

Grilling Basket
$25

Starting bid

Portlock Painting - Grilling set, BBQ Sauce, Coffee, Seasoning, $100 Value

Moscow Mule Basket
$25

Starting bid

Aflac - Four copper tin cups, shaker, ginger beer, titos, olives, dill pickle peanuts, ginger chews, cutting board, napkins $100

Tynan Construction and Consulting
$25

Starting bid

Emergency first aid kit, duct tape, two headlamps, Stanley cup, American flags, fire safety foam, hand towel, fire extinguisher $60

Residential Mortgage
$50

Starting bid

$50 Bardenay Gift Card, $30 Bottle of wine, Idaho cutting board, coffee travel mug, snacks, and cookies. $180 value.

Weekend in Garden Valley
$200

Starting bid

Two nights, sleeps 8 cabin in Garden Valley & Basket of Board Games $1080 value

Cleaning Basket.
$30

Starting bid

Cleaning supplies, $150 interior design consultation and cleaning s30ervice discount $200

CNR Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Caldwell Nights Rodeo - Two general admission tickets to CNR, Saturday night Championship Night, includes two VIP dinner passes. $INVALUABLE

Family Photo Session and Beauty Day.
$60

Starting bid

Get ready for your 45min to 1hr photo session with Idaho Roots Photography with a Deep Condition and Blow and Facial from J.R. Beauty and D'Vine Beauty by Karen. $400

First American Prosecco Basket
$200

Starting bid

VRBO 3 Day-2night in Litchfield AZ, Champagne flutes, pitcher, & plates. $750 value.

Margarita Basket
$10

Starting bid

Fidelity Title. margarita salt, margarita Cutwaters, margarita mix, shaker bottle, and serving board set.

Seasonings Gift Boxes
$30

Starting bid

$100 value. Local made seasonings and sourdough bread mixes. Two boxes.

Random Basket
$40

Starting bid

You won't know what is inside this basket unless you buy it!

Whiskey Crate
$30

Starting bid

Bottle of Basil Hayden, cigars, whiskey glasses, and metal coasters.

Zero Carry basket and two priceless cigars.
$40

Starting bid

IWB Holster, boot knive, credit card knifes, and a mag pouch basket. Bottle of Pendleton, two priceless cigars (read about the history) and a $100 Texas Roadhouse gift card. Value $350.

Military Anniversary Basket.
$30

Starting bid

20 oz military 250th anniversary tumbler

Matching fridge magnet

40 Oz. Bullet top 250 anniversary stainless steel water bottle

Idaho/flag decor cozy patriotic blanket

90-minute Couples Massage
$100

Starting bid

healing hands couples massage for 90 minutes. Value 250+

Laser Hair Removal
$75

Starting bid

laser hair removal from Vibrant Med Spa Package for one small area – valued at $750

Botox
$75

Starting bid

50 units of Botox – valued at $600

BBL BroadBand Light Laser Treatment
$75

Starting bid

Anti-aging collagen boost targeting pigmentation – valued at $700

Emsella Package
$75

Starting bid

Pelvic floor strengthening – valued at $2,400

Gutter cleaning & Realtor Basket
$40

Starting bid

Sawtooth Gutters gutter cleaning up to $400 & Realtor essentials

Old State Street Saloon
$30

Starting bid

Box of ammo, Full Gun Clip, mug that you can bring and have filled for free.

Redneck Basket
$30

Starting bid

Boxed Wine, seasoning, bottle opener, wine glass, duct tape, trucker hat, tarp, zip ties, jerkey, beer, wd-40 cup, and much more. $150 value

Gym Membership
$75

Starting bid

6-month membership to Uplifted Gym. $360.00 value. It’s 24-hour access gym that won “best gym” of TV

Equine Therapy & Kubota Basket
$30

Starting bid

$150 value

1 Private Session with Thrive With Horses & Kubota swag from Idaho Tractor. $300 value.


Mexican Basket
$40

Starting bid

Margarita mix, margarita glasses, chips, salsa, bottle of cazadores, $100 gift card to Pueblo Lindo. $160.

Gift Card Basket
$100

Starting bid

A bouquet of gift cards. $350 value.

Gift Card Basket
$100

Starting bid

A bouquet of gift cards $350 Value.

Tackle Toms Basket
$75

Starting bid

Everything Cascade, Idaho. Gift cards to North 55 Social and so much more, even includes a new fishing pole! $450 value.

Desdichado Tequila Basket
$30

Starting bid

Tequila and cigars, what could be better than this!

Homegrown and Handmade Basket
$20

Starting bid

Certificates for 4 loaves of sourdough bread, 2 homemade jams, 2 dozen farm fresh eggs(yes they are real), 2 local made candles, and a jar of cowboy candy. $80 value.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!