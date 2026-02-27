American Legion Varina Post 233

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American Legion Varina Post 233

About this event

Varina Post 233 Building Rentals

8088 Recreation Rd

Richmond, VA 23231, USA

Active Member Deposit
$50
Inactive Member Deposit
$75

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Building Rental Fee - Active Member
$400

Your service is appreciated. You get the best rate. Up to 6 hours of use, an anytime access after 10 for decorating.

Building Rental Fee - Inactive Member
$500

Thanks for being a member. Your rate is at a discount and allows up to 6 hours of use with anytime access after 10 am.

Building Rental Fee Non Member (4 hours)
$600

Your rental payment entitles you to four consecutive hours. Additional hours must be paid for.

Active Member Additional Hours
$25

If you go over 6 hours there is a nominal fee of $25

Inactive Member Addition Hours
$35

If you go over 6 hours, there is a nominal free of #35

Non Member Building Deposit
$100

All Non Varina Post Renters Pay this Deposit

Administrative Worker Fee
$100

This fee is charged to augment the amount that is paid to the Legion staff member who is on duty to work your event. It is non refundable

Cleaning Fee
$75
Set Up/Tear Down Clean Up Package
$125

Optional fee to assist with room set up and clean up

Memorial Fee Legionnaire or Veteran
$350

Price for hosting a memorial at the post for a Legionnaire or veteran. We do not allow remains in the building unless they are in an urn. We do not handle cadavers or fully composed remains .. We do have persons that can assist in your memorial service.

Memorial/Repass Non Veteran
$450
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