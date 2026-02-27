Varina Post 233 Building Rentals

About this event
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Your service is appreciated. You get the best rate. Up to 6 hours of use, an anytime access after 10 for decorating.
Thanks for being a member. Your rate is at a discount and allows up to 6 hours of use with anytime access after 10 am.
Your rental payment entitles you to four consecutive hours. Additional hours must be paid for.
If you go over 6 hours there is a nominal fee of $25
If you go over 6 hours, there is a nominal free of #35
All Non Varina Post Renters Pay this Deposit
This fee is charged to augment the amount that is paid to the Legion staff member who is on duty to work your event. It is non refundable
Optional fee to assist with room set up and clean up
Price for hosting a memorial at the post for a Legionnaire or veteran. We do not allow remains in the building unless they are in an urn. We do not handle cadavers or fully composed remains .. We do have persons that can assist in your memorial service.
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