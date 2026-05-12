Varisty Experience Auction Benefitting Rapids Elementary PTC

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Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Varsity Boys Baseball team for the day! Join the team field side for warm-ups, stand with the boys during the national anthem, be a part of team in the dug out, and be their biggest fan! Date TBD for the 2026-2027 season with the head coach.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Varsity Boys Basketball team for the day! Join the team court side for warm-ups, stand with the boys during the national anthem, be a part of team huddles on the court and in the locker room, and be their biggest fan! Date TBD for the 2026-2027 season with the head coach.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Varsity Girls Basketball team for the day! Join the team court side for warm-ups, stand with the girls during the national anthem, be a part of team huddles on the court and in the locker room, and be their biggest fan! Date TBD for the 2026-2027 season with the head coach Eric Blair.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Football Cheer Team for the day! Join the cheer team for pregame, stand with them during the national anthem, cheer with them along the sidelines for the duration of the game and be their biggest fan! Winner will determine a date for the 2026-2027 season with coach Michelle Hedlund.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Varsity football team for the day! Join the team field side for warm-ups, stand with the boys during the national anthem, be a part of team huddles on the side of the field and be their biggest fan! Date TBD for the 2026-2027 season with the head coach.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Varsity Boys Hockey team for the day! Join the team directly behind the team rink side for warm-ups & for the duration of the game, be a part of team in the locker room, and be their biggest fan! Winner will determine a date for the 2026-2027 season with the head coach Grant Clafton.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Varsity Girls Hockey team for the day! Join the team directly behind the team rink side for warm-ups & for the duration of the game, be a part of team in the locker room, and be their biggest fan! Winner will determine a date for the 2026-2027 season with the head coach Brad Hyduke.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Varsity Boys Lacrosse team for the day! Join the team field side for warm-ups, stand with the boys during the national anthem, be a part of team huddles on the side of the field and be their biggest fan! Date TBD for the 2026-2027 season with the head coach.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Varsity Girls Lacrosse team for the day! Join the team field side for warm-ups, stand with the girls during the national anthem, be a part of team huddles on the side of the field and be their biggest fan! Date TBD for the 2026-2027 season with the head coach.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Marching Band for the day! Join the band while they march on the track to perform the school songs before the game, sit with the band during the first half of the game, be a part of warmups, watch the show from the sidelines and be their biggest fan! Winner will determine a date for the 2026-2027 season with director Dale Gunderson.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Marching Band for the day! Join the band while they march on the track to perform the school songs before the game, sit with the band during the first half of the game, be a part of warmups, watch the show from the sidelines and be their biggest fan! Winner will determine a date for the 2026-2027 season with director Dale Gunderson.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Varsity Boys Soccer team for the day! Join the team field side for warm-ups, stand with the boys during the national anthem, be a part of team huddles on the side of the field and be their biggest fan! Date TBD for the 2026-2027 season with the head coach.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Varsity Girls Soccer team for the day! Join the team field side for warm-ups, stand with the girls during the national anthem, be a part of team huddles on the side of the field and be their biggest fan! Date TBD for the 2026-2027 season with the head coach.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Varsity Girls Softball team for the day! Join the team field side for warm-ups, stand with the girls during the national anthem, be a part of team in the dug out, and be their biggest fan! Date TBD for the 2026-2027 season with the head coach.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Varsity Girls Swim team for the day! Join the team pool side for warm-ups, be a part of team during the swim meet, and be their biggest fan! Date TBD for the 2026-2027 season with the head coach.
Starting bid
Come be a member of the Grand Rapids Varsity Girls Volleyball team for the day! Join the team court side for warm-ups, stand with the girls during the national anthem, be a part of team huddles, hang out in the locker room, and be their biggest fan! Date TBD for the 2026-2027 season with the head coach.
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