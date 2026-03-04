Bloomfield Boosters

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Bloomfield Boosters

About this event

BHHS Boys Golf Booster Dues

Varsity Booster Dues
$400

Varsity Booster Dues help cover uniform costs, on course snacks/drinks, professional team lesson, banquet cost for player, end of season coach/player/senior gifts, team dinner, among others as funding allows.

JV Booster Dues
$300

Junior Varsity Booster Dues help cover uniform costs, on course snacks/drinks, professional team lesson, banquet cost for player, end of season coach and player gifts, team dinner, among others as funding allows.

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