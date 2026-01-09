Varsity SHOOT-A-THON

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Starting bid
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Starting bid
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Starting bid
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Starting bid
Please add the final dollar amount here.
Starting bid
Please add the final dollar amount here.
Starting bid
Please add the final dollar amount here.
Starting bid
Please add the final dollar amount here.
Starting bid
Please add the final dollar amount here.
Starting bid
Please add the final dollar amount here.
Starting bid
Please add the final dollar amount here.
Starting bid
Please add the final dollar amount here.
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