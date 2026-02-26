Varsity Travel Trip - Grand Junction

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About this event
The cost for this trip is $235 per player to cover hotel costs (including breakfast Friday and Saturday) along with a travel polo. The bus expense is being covered by the Grandview Athletic Department. The Booster Club will provide dinner for the team at Beau Jo's in Idaho Springs on Thursday evening (approximately 5:30pm). Please have your player bring their own money for additional meals and costs.
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