Vasavi UGADI Sambaralu 2026

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About this event
1050 King Georges Post Rd, Fords, NJ 08863
General Admission for adults
Age: 13 years and above
Includes Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
General Admission for children
Age: 5-12 Years age
Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
For family to participate in Samoohika Srinivasa Kalyanam. (addition to General Admission ticket)
General admission tickets are separate and mandatory. Only Kalyanam ticket is not permitted for admission.
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