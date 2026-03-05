The Vasavi Society Inc., NJ/NY

Hosted by

The Vasavi Society Inc., NJ/NY

About this event

Vasavi UGADI Sambaralu 2026

Royal Albert Palace

1050 King Georges Post Rd, Fords, NJ 08863

General Admission - Adult
$25

General Admission for adults

Age: 13 years and above


Includes Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

General Admission - Children
$10

General Admission for children

Age: 5-12 Years age


Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Srinivasa Kalyanam - Samoohika
$31

For family to participate in Samoohika Srinivasa Kalyanam. (addition to General Admission ticket)


General admission tickets are separate and mandatory. Only Kalyanam ticket is not permitted for admission.

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