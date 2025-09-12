Vashon Baseball Academy

Offered by

Vashon Baseball Academy

Vashon Baseball Academy's Shop

Baseball Pants - White Size: YXS item
Baseball Pants - White Size: YXS
$25


Full Length White Baseball Pants - Navy Stripe

*Item will be brand new with or without original packaging.

Baseball Pants - White Size: YS item
Baseball Pants - White Size: YS
$25


Full Length White Baseball Pants - Navy Stripe

*Item will be brand new with or without original packaging.

Baseball Pants - White Size: YM item
Baseball Pants - White Size: YM
$25


Full Length White Baseball Pants - Navy Stripe

*Item will be brand new with or without original packaging.

Baseball Pants - White Size: YL item
Baseball Pants - White Size: YL
$25


Full Length White Baseball Pants - Navy Stripe

*Item will be brand new with or without original packaging.

Baseball Pants - White Size: YXL item
Baseball Pants - White Size: YXL
$25


Full Length White Baseball Pants - Navy Stripe

*Item will be brand new with or without original packaging.

Baseball Pants - Grey Size: YS item
Baseball Pants - Grey Size: YS
$15


Full Length Grey Baseball Pants - Open Bottom

*Item will be brand new with or without original packaging.

Baseball Pants - Grey Size: YM item
Baseball Pants - Grey Size: YM
$15


Full Length Grey Baseball Pants - Elastic Bottom

*Item will be brand new with or without original packaging.

Baseball Pants - Grey Size: YS item
Baseball Pants - Grey Size: YS
$15


Full Length Grey Baseball Pants - Elastic Bottom w/ Navy Stripe

*Item will be brand new with or without original packaging.

Baseball Pants - Grey Size: YM item
Baseball Pants - Grey Size: YM
$15


Full Length Grey Baseball Pants - Elastic Bottom w/ Navy Stripe

*Item will be brand new with or without original packaging.

Baby Blue Trucker Hat item
Baby Blue Trucker Hat
$25

One Size Fits All

NEW Game Hats item
NEW Game Hats item
NEW Game Hats
$30

We have plenty in all sizes for just order the hat and Robin will bring different sizes to get the right fit. They are flex fit.

CUSTOM VBA Batting Gloves Size: YL item
CUSTOM VBA Batting Gloves Size: YL
$47

Cabretta Leather Batting gloves from Zenith Batting Gloves

CUSTOM VBA Batting Gloves Size: YXL item
CUSTOM VBA Batting Gloves Size: YXL
$47

Cabretta Leather Batting gloves from Zenith Batting Gloves

CUSTOM VBA Batting Gloves Size: AS item
CUSTOM VBA Batting Gloves Size: AS
$47

Cabretta Leather Batting gloves from Zenith Batting Gloves

CUSTOM VBA Batting Gloves Size: AM item
CUSTOM VBA Batting Gloves Size: AM
$47

Cabretta Leather Batting gloves from Zenith Batting Gloves

Tsunami T-Shirt Size: YL item
Tsunami T-Shirt Size: YL
$10

CLEARANCE

Needs to go

Tsunami T-Shirt Size: AS item
Tsunami T-Shirt Size: AS
$10

CLEARANCE

Needs to go

Tsunami T-Shirt Size: AM item
Tsunami T-Shirt Size: AM
$10

CLEARANCE

Needs to go

Tsunami T-Shirt Size: AL item
Tsunami T-Shirt Size: AL
$10

CLEARANCE

Needs to go

Tsunami T-Shirt Size: AXL item
Tsunami T-Shirt Size: AXL
$10

CLEARANCE

Needs to go

Baby Blue Tsunami Hoodie - Size: YM item
Baby Blue Tsunami Hoodie - Size: YM
$25

CLEARANCE

NEEDS TO GO

Baby Blue Tsunami Hoodie - Size: AM item
Baby Blue Tsunami Hoodie - Size: AM
$25

CLEARANCE

NEEDS TO GO

Baby Blue Tsunami Hoodie - Size: AL item
Baby Blue Tsunami Hoodie - Size: AL
$25

CLEARANCE

NEEDS TO GO

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!