Weekly Vassana pooja

You can sponsor a weekly event in memory of a loved one or an anniversary or a birthday. We suggest a minimum donation of $50 per sponsoring family for temple maintenance fund. We will gladly accept any amount.





Please arrange for pooja items as well as a potluck/ snack for participants. Provisions for Tea, Coffee are available at the temple. You can contact the Ven. Vipassi via the temple phone No (206-853-0031) and ask what to bring, before the event.