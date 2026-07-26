Sarana International Buddhist Center

Hosted by

Sarana International Buddhist Center

About this event

Weekly Vassana pooja

15241 51st Ave S

Tukwila, WA 98188, USA

Sponsor the weekly pooja
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

You can sponsor a weekly event in memory of a loved one or an anniversary or a birthday. We suggest a minimum donation of $50 per sponsoring family for temple maintenance fund. We will gladly accept any amount.


Please arrange for pooja items as well as a potluck/ snack for participants. Provisions for Tea, Coffee are available at the temple. You can contact the Ven. Vipassi via the temple phone No (206-853-0031) and ask what to bring, before the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!