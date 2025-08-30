Give Joy Collective Inc

Vaughn Law's Charity Pickleball Invitational

6800 Sunshine Skyway Ln S

St. Petersburg, FL 33711, USA

Men's Division Team
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Team of 2 players, 2 swag bags, 1 raffle ticket for each player, 2 Celebration Party tickets

Women's Division Team
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Team of 2 players, 2 swag bags, 1 raffle ticket for each player, 2 Celebration Party tickets

Coed Division Team
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Team of 2 players, 2 swag bags, 1 raffle ticket for each player, 2 Celebration Party tickets

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The face of the tournament and the force behind the impact

  • Tournament name: "The Vaughn Law Pickleball Invitational, presented by [Your Business]"
  • Front-and-center logo on: t-shirts, event banner, bracket board, score sheets, social media, web materials
  • Speaking opportunity at opening or award ceremony
  • Logo + link on event webpage
  • Dedicated social media spotlights
  • Verbal recognition at event
  • Logo on Give Joy Collective’s website for 1 year
  • Opportunity to include 1 branded item or gift in swag bags
  • 2 team entries + swag bags
Champion Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Lead with purpose and visibility

  • Large logo on t-shirts
  • Signage at registration or hospitality station
  • Logo + link on event webpage
  • Dedicated social media spotlight
  • Verbal recognition at event
  • Opportunity to include 1 branded item or gift in swag bags
  • 2 team entries + swag bags
Impact Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

High-impact name, high-impact results

  • Medium logo on shirts
  • Logo on event banner
  • Logo + link on event webpage
  • Dedicated social media spotlight
  • Verbal recognition at event
  • Opportunity to include 1 branded item or gift in swag bags
  • 1 team entry + swag bags
Celebration Sponsor
$500

Bring the after-party to life

  • Signage at the Social Hour area
  • 2 tickets to Celebration Party
  • Dedicated “thank you” toast or moment during Social Hour
  • Logo on event banner
  • Logo + link on event webpage
  • Dedicated social media spotlight
  • Opportunity to include 1 branded item or gift in swag bags
  • 1 swag bag
Court Sponsor
$500

Put your name where the action is

  • Branded signage at one of the six courts
  • Logo on event banner
  • Logo + link on event webpage
  • Dedicated social media spotlight
  • Opportunity to include 1 branded item or gift in swag bags
  • 1 swag bag
Swag Bag Sponsor
$500

Your brand, in every hand

  • Logo printed on swag bag tag or insert
  • Logo + link on event webpage
  • Dedicated social media swag bag post spotlight
  • Opportunity to include 1 branded item or gift in swag bags
  • 1 swag bag
Spectator + Celebration Party Ticket
$30

After a cheering on your favorite duos, please join us for awards and some bites to eat on the beach!

Donation
$100
Add a donation for Give Joy Collective Inc

$

