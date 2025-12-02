Village Against Violence

Hosted by

Village Against Violence

About this raffle

VAV Holiday Bike Giveaway Raffle 2025

Free Bike Entry
Free

Enter for a chance to win a children’s bike


Available sizes include 12 inch, 16 inch ,20 inch, and 26 inch. One entry per person.


Photo Disclosure

Pictures taken during bike pickup or raffle events may be used for VAV promotional and community engagement purposes. By entering, you acknowledge and agree that photos of winners or participants may be shared on our platforms.

🎄Each bike includes a helmet 🎄



One entry per person
• One bike per household
• Must select one bike size
• Must provide correct contact information
• Winners must pick up their bike in person
• Delivery is not available for this raffle
• Duplicate entries will be removed

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!