VAV Holiday Toy Giveaway 2025

Holiday Toy Giveaway Free Registration

Village Against Violence is hosting a Holiday Toy Giveaway for families in our community. Free registration is required to help us manage attendance and ensure an organized and smooth experience for everyone.

This giveaway is for children ages 0 to 13. Each child will receive one toy while supplies last, generously provided by Toys for Tots.

Families can also enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, and other holiday treats while supplies last.

The event is open to the public and tickets are free. Registration is available on a first come basis and is limited.

Please bring your ticket confirmation with you for check in at the event.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.