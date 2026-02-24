VBAC Purse Raffle (March 2026 and May 2026)

Hosted by
About this raffle
This purchase is for the March 2026 Purse Raffle Drawing ONLY
This purchase will provide two (2) entries into the March 2026 Purse Raffle Drawing ONLY
This purchase will provide three (3) entries into the March 2026 Purse Raffle Drawing ONLY
This purchase is for the May 2026 Purse Raffle Drawing ONLY
This purchase will provide two (2) entries into the May 2026 Purse Raffle Drawing ONLY
This purchase will provide three (3) entries into the May 2026 Purse Raffle Drawing ONLY
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!