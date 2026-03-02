VBC's 2026 Silent Auction

Get ready for spring with this picnic basket set, including 2 bottles of wine and much more! The basket has an insulated storage space filled with a picnic blanket, a wooden cheese board with 2 cheese knives, Spanish chocolates, cranberry cracker crisps, and 2 bottles of wine: L. Prima by Wente Vineyards Chardonnay, Central Coast, 2023, and Kressmann Bordeaux Sauvignon Blanc from France.

This item's bids are limited to patrons ages 21 +.

**Basket's wine info:

--L. Prima by Wente Vineyards Chardonnay Central Coast, 2023

Beverage Dynamics-California - Central Coast - "From the Wente Family, this Chardonnay has a lemon color. Classic California Chardonnay with notes of crisp green apple followed by oak, vanilla, and nice creaminess."

--KRESSMANN MONOPOLE BORDEAUX SAUVIGNON BLANC, 2022 France

The Kressmann Bordeaux Sauvignon Blanc is a crisp and refreshing white wine with citrus and floral notes. It's a great choice for pairing with light dishes or enjoying on its own.

Value: $80.00