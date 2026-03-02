VBC's 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
For those of us who need a cup of coffee to feel alive in the morning, this basket has it all! $50.00 of Starbucks gift cards, biscottis, syrups, coffee grounds/beans, a coffee grinder, milk frother, and two mugs will totally transform your morning routine!
Value: $175
Starting bid
Our lucky winner will receive a code to redeem for 2 tickets to the VBC Swan Lake show of your choice, April 25-26, 2026. No ticket needed for your new adorable plush white swan- she's welcome to join you at the show!
Value: $100
Starting bid
Get ready for spring with this picnic basket set, including 2 bottles of wine and much more! The basket has an insulated storage space filled with a picnic blanket, a wooden cheese board with 2 cheese knives, Spanish chocolates, cranberry cracker crisps, and 2 bottles of wine: L. Prima by Wente Vineyards Chardonnay, Central Coast, 2023, and Kressmann Bordeaux Sauvignon Blanc from France.
This item's bids are limited to patrons ages 21 +.
**Basket's wine info:
--L. Prima by Wente Vineyards Chardonnay Central Coast, 2023
Beverage Dynamics-California - Central Coast - "From the Wente Family, this Chardonnay has a lemon color. Classic California Chardonnay with notes of crisp green apple followed by oak, vanilla, and nice creaminess."
--KRESSMANN MONOPOLE BORDEAUX SAUVIGNON BLANC, 2022 France
The Kressmann Bordeaux Sauvignon Blanc is a crisp and refreshing white wine with citrus and floral notes. It's a great choice for pairing with light dishes or enjoying on its own.
Value: $80.00
Starting bid
Date night (or Mom's night off ) starts here with this wine basket! Enjoy selecting your favorite charcuterie and cheeses with the $50 gift card from Wegmans. Your wine selection is already covered: savor Mina Mesa Red Blend from Paso Robles and River Road Chardonnay Unoaked from California, 2023.
This item's bids are limited to patrons ages 21 +.
**Basket's wine info:
--River Road Chardonnay Unoaked, 2023
Wine Enthusiast-California - "The nose has aromas of ripe apple, peach, guava, and orange blossom honey. The palate is rich with ripe, golden, delicious apple, melon, creamy vanilla, cinnamon, and lively acidity."
--Mina Mesa Red Blend Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA- This smooth and well-balanced Red Blend represents the passion of 7th-generation grower Troy Javadi. Troy puts his heart and soul into tending the land, caring for the vines and farming the highest-quality grapes for this delicious crowd-pleasing wine.
Value: $95.00
Starting bid
Keep your furry friend happy with the cat lover's basket: $25 Petco gift card, foldable cat bed/tent, collapsible tunnel, Cat Plates, feeding or litter mat, dental catnip toy, Feline Greenies treats, and the Flippity Fish rechargeable catnip cat toy that flips, flops and wiggles just like a real fish are sure to put your pet in kitty heaven!
Value: $130.00
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with this basket of Mary Kay products: a microdermabrasion plus set, bottle of retinol, barrier restore lotion, timewise eye cream, and a timewise miracle sets.
Value: $300.00
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with this basket of Mary Kay products: a microdermabrasion plus set, bottle of retinol, barrier restore lotion, timewise eye cream, and a timewise miracle sets.
Value: $300.00
Starting bid
Curl up in front of the fireplace with the East and West Tea Basket, containing a Villeroy & Bock Acapulco teapot, 2 bone china teacups, a 6-Piece Ranerane Matcha Tea Ceremony Kit, lavender syrup, salted caramel biscottis, $50 is Starbucks gift cards, and various loose teas, tea bags, and matcha powder.
Value: $285.00
Starting bid
Love on your dog (in Lenny's memory) with this basket full of treats: a Harmony Dog Bed, Dog Games, a dog frisbee, deshedding tool, waste bags, toys. lots of toys, treats, and a $25 petco gift card. This basket also includes a gift certificate for a complimentary 3 night stay and spa bath at any of Old Towne Pet Resorts three locations, which is valued at $350.00!
Total Value: $550.00
Starting bid
The winner of this basket's dancer and two of their dance friends gets to have a 30 minute ice cream social with their favorite participating VBC teacher at the studio (ice cream, of course, provided!)
Value: Priceless
Participating teachers: Ms. Shelley, Ms. Christine, Ms. Dara, Ms. Katherine, Ms. Addy, Ms. Leanne, Ms. Heidi, Ms. Holly, Ms. Katelynn, Ms. Bernero, Mr. Miegel
Starting bid
Donated by The Cinnamon Tree, this basket has all your dancer's needs! It includes: a pair of Capezio tights, warm up booties, and hair accessories.
Value: $75
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with the self-care basket, including an acupuncture giftcard to Thrive Health Integrated Health ($125 value alone), 2 face masks, eye patches, 2 intensive foot masks, Cymbiotika packets, lip balm, muscle recovery travel foam roller, 10 ct variety of LMNT electrolyte packets, herbal tea, Owala water bottle, Dr. teals epsom salt bath salts and foaming bath gel, all over handheld massagers, hot and cold foot roller
Value: $275
Starting bid
Calling all peanut lovers! This basket has it all: salted, chocolate covered, and old bay seasoned nuts, as well as cheese straws make it an absolute feast!
Value: 125
Starting bid
Have some fun in the area- indoors or out and about!
1. ESCAPE THE CRATE! The Jewel Heist -Home Escape Room Game
2.. $100 Great American Restaurant Card
3. $25 Bowlero Bowling Card
4. Regal Theatre Gift Card - $25
5. $25 Gift Card - Level 99 - Tysons Corner
6. $75 Visa Card - Choose your Fun Spot for Yourself!
7. The Museum Heist - Interactive Puzzle Book
8. Two pairs "diamond" J. Crew earrings
Starting bid
For any lover of dance, these handmade embroideries made by one of our VBC adult dancers are the perfect home decor!
Value: $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!