VBRSF Heroes Benefit & Comedy Night

Presenting Sponsorship Tier:





As our Hero Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as the presenting sponsor of the VBRSF Heroes Dinner & Comedy Night — your name alongside ours in every piece of marketing, every email, every press mention, and every moment of the evening. This is the highest level of partnership we offer, reserved for two organizations that share our commitment to Virginia Beach's volunteer heroes.

Reserved VIP table (10 seats) with priority seating

10 complimentary tickets

Presenting sponsor designation — your name alongside VBRSF in all event marketing

Dedicated slide in event program presentation

Listed in printed event program

Logo on all event signage

Logo on event website

Logo on all event email marketing

Dedicated social media spotlight post

Featured in post-event recap

Included in press release

Year-round website listing

Meet & greet with comedian headliner

Reserved parking

First right of refusal for following year



