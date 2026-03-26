Virginia Beach Rescue Squad Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Virginia Beach Rescue Squad Foundation Inc

About this event

VBRSF Heroes Benefit & Comedy Night

1341 Princess Anne Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23457, USA

Hero Sponsorship
$25,000

Presenting Sponsorship Tier:


As our Hero Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as the presenting sponsor of the VBRSF Heroes Dinner & Comedy Night — your name alongside ours in every piece of marketing, every email, every press mention, and every moment of the evening. This is the highest level of partnership we offer, reserved for two organizations that share our commitment to Virginia Beach's volunteer heroes.

  • Reserved VIP table (10 seats) with priority seating
  • 10 complimentary tickets
  • Presenting sponsor designation — your name alongside VBRSF in all event marketing
  • Dedicated slide in event program presentation
  • Listed in printed event program
  • Logo on all event signage
  • Logo on event website
  • Logo on all event email marketing
  • Dedicated social media spotlight post
  • Featured in post-event recap
  • Included in press release
  • Year-round website listing
  • Meet & greet with comedian headliner
  • Reserved parking
  • First right of refusal for following year


Guardian Sponsorship
$10,000

Guardian Sponsors are among our most valued partners — organizations that understand the depth of what our volunteers give and choose to match that commitment with meaningful investment. As a Guardian Sponsor, your presence will be felt throughout the evening and well beyond it.

  • Reserved VIP table (10 seats) with priority seating
  • 8 complimentary tickets
  • Dedicated slide in event program presentation
  • Listed in printed event program
  • Logo on all event signage
  • Logo on event website
  • Dedicated social media spotlight post
  • Featured in post-event recap
  • Included in press release
  • Logo on email marketing
  • Year-round website listing
  • Meet & greet with comedian headliner
  • Reserved parking
  • First right of refusal for following year
Defender Sponsorship
$5,000

Defender Sponsors play a critical role in making this event possible. Your support helps us deliver an evening that honors our volunteers and inspires our community — and your organization will be recognized throughout the night and beyond.

  • Reserved VIP table (10 seats) with priority seating
  • 6 complimentary tickets
  • Dedicated slide in event program presentation
  • Listed in printed event program
  • Logo on all event signage
  • Logo on event website
  • Year-round website listing
  • First right of refusal for following year
Responder Sponsorship
$2,500

Responder Sponsors are the community partners who show up — just like our volunteers. Your support at this level makes a tangible difference and ensures your organization is seen and celebrated alongside the heroes we serve.

  • 4 complimentary tickets
  • Listed in printed event program
  • Logo on all event signage
  • Logo on event website
Advocate Sponsorship
$1,000

Every advocate matters. Whether you are an individual, a small business, or an organization taking your first step with VBRSF, your support is felt and your partnership is valued.

  • 4 complimentary tickets
  • Listed in printed event program
  • Logo on event website
Add a donation for Virginia Beach Rescue Squad Foundation Inc

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