VBRSF Heroes Benefit & Comedy Night

About this event
Presenting Sponsorship Tier:
As our Hero Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as the presenting sponsor of the VBRSF Heroes Dinner & Comedy Night — your name alongside ours in every piece of marketing, every email, every press mention, and every moment of the evening. This is the highest level of partnership we offer, reserved for two organizations that share our commitment to Virginia Beach's volunteer heroes.
Guardian Sponsors are among our most valued partners — organizations that understand the depth of what our volunteers give and choose to match that commitment with meaningful investment. As a Guardian Sponsor, your presence will be felt throughout the evening and well beyond it.
Defender Sponsors play a critical role in making this event possible. Your support helps us deliver an evening that honors our volunteers and inspires our community — and your organization will be recognized throughout the night and beyond.
Responder Sponsors are the community partners who show up — just like our volunteers. Your support at this level makes a tangible difference and ensures your organization is seen and celebrated alongside the heroes we serve.
Every advocate matters. Whether you are an individual, a small business, or an organization taking your first step with VBRSF, your support is felt and your partnership is valued.
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