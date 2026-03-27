VIBRATION INNER BALANCE EXPERIENCE

About this event
🌿 General Admission — Inner Balance Journey — $75
Evening Access
• Curated Sound & Vibration Journey
• Access to all amenities
A gentle reset through sound and vibration. Ground the body, calm the mind, and reconnect with your natural rhythm.
* Vibroacoustic bed sessions
* Swimming pool + DJ
* Poolside yoga
* Hot tub + sauna
* Relaxation lounge (tea, coffee, infused water)
* Healthy food buffet
* Light bar
🌌 VIP — Deep Immersion Journey — $150
Priority Access
• Early entry beginning at 2:00 PM
• Extended Sound & Vibration Journey
• Priority Access
• Access to all amenities
A deeper journey into the full spectrum of sound and vibration. Designed for those who want to settle in more fully, go deeper, and experience a more expansive state of relaxation, release, and restoration.
* Vibroacoustic bed sessions
* Swimming pool + DJ
* Poolside yoga
* Hot tub + sauna
* Relaxation lounge (tea, coffee, infused water)
* Healthy food buffet
* Light bar
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