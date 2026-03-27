VIBRATION INNER BALANCE EXPERIENCE

🌌 VIP — Deep Immersion Journey — $150

Priority Access

• Early entry beginning at 2:00 PM

• Extended Sound & Vibration Journey

• Priority Access

• Access to all amenities



A deeper journey into the full spectrum of sound and vibration. Designed for those who want to settle in more fully, go deeper, and experience a more expansive state of relaxation, release, and restoration.





* Vibroacoustic bed sessions

* Swimming pool + DJ

* Poolside yoga

* Hot tub + sauna

* Relaxation lounge (tea, coffee, infused water)

* Healthy food buffet

* Light bar



