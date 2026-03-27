VCAMP INC.

Hosted by

VCAMP INC.

About this event

VIBRATION INNER BALANCE EXPERIENCE

Topanga Canyon

Topanga, CA 90265, USA

General Admission
$75

🌿 General Admission — Inner Balance Journey — $75
Evening Access
• Curated Sound & Vibration Journey
• Access to all amenities

A gentle reset through sound and vibration. Ground the body, calm the mind, and reconnect with your natural rhythm.


* Vibroacoustic bed sessions

* Swimming pool + DJ

* Poolside yoga

* Hot tub + sauna

* Relaxation lounge (tea, coffee, infused water)

* Healthy food buffet

* Light bar



VIP Admission
$150

🌌 VIP — Deep Immersion Journey — $150
Priority Access
• Early entry beginning at 2:00 PM
• Extended Sound & Vibration Journey
• Priority Access
• Access to all amenities

A deeper journey into the full spectrum of sound and vibration. Designed for those who want to settle in more fully, go deeper, and experience a more expansive state of relaxation, release, and restoration.


* Vibroacoustic bed sessions

* Swimming pool + DJ

* Poolside yoga

* Hot tub + sauna

* Relaxation lounge (tea, coffee, infused water)

* Healthy food buffet

* Light bar


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