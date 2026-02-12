VCIH Y3 Tuition Payment

PLEASE READ: Zeffy will automatically add a percentage of your payment as a donation to to support their ability to eliminate fees for orgs like ours. If you want TO AVOID THIS ADDITIONAL CHARGE, YOU MUST EDIT THE AMOUNT IN THE BOX TO READ "OTHER" and ENTER $0. We cannot retrieve this payment once submitted so please be sure to edit that box!





Use this option to pay tuition via credit card in two parts (to avoid cc fees!).