VCS Spring Fling 2026 Lot 1

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Visitation's own Beau (2nd grade) and Lola (1st grade) 3D printed a shark fidget, St Patrick's Day decorations, and a toothpaste squeezer! Combined with 5 free scoops from Whitey's Ice Cream and 4 sundae glasses make this the perfect Sundae Fun Day!
Donated by Beau, Lola, & Whitey's Ice Cream
Starting bid
Grab a drink on the go almost anywhere in town! This gift card bundle includes:
• $25 Cerno's Gift Card
• $25 Doghouse on Beach Gift Card
• $25 The Daily Fix Gift Card
• $20 Scooters Gift Card
Donated by Cernos, Doghouse on Beach, Scooters, & The Daily Fix
Starting bid
Whether you're a family on the go or just don't like cooking, we've got you covered! Grab a breakfast (or lunch or dinner) bite with this gift card bundle. Includes:
• $25 Downtown Eatery & Bakery Gift Card
• $25 The Daily Fix Gift Card
• $20 Coco's Cash
• $20 Barnhouse Restaurant Gift Certificate
• (2) $10 Scooters Gift Card
• $20 McDonalds Gift Card
Donated by The Barnhouse, The Daily Fix, Downtown Eatery & Bakery, Scooters, Coco's, & McDonalds
Starting bid
Take care of yourself and your car! This bundle includes:
• Dawn's Serene Escape 1 Hour Massage Gift Certificate
• $50 Cash from FTO Tires
• 1 Month YMCA Individual Adult Membership
• Glass Cleaner
• ArmorAll Wipes
• ArmorAll Tire Foam
• TurtleWax Soft Paste
• Microfiber Towels
• Wax Applicator Pads
• O'Reilly Car Wash (1 gallon)
• Wash Sponge
• O'Reilly 5 gallon bucket
Donated by Dawn's Serene Escape, FTO, the YMCA, and O'Reilly
Starting bid
Plan your next birthday party with this Birthday Party Rental at the Lott. Includes 3 hours of time, 15 invitations, and a 3 month (individual) membership to the Lott. Kids can play soccer, baseball, dodgeball, football, bags, kickball, wiffle ball and more in their large indoor facility. Party without worrying about the weather!
Donated by Kewanee Physical Therapy & Rehab Specialists/the Lott
Starting bid
Start your morning right with this basket full of fresh coffee from Country Morning Coffee, teaspoon, and $10 Country Morning Coffee gift card.
Donated by Country Morning Coffee
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This unique wooden bowl was handcrafted by Greg Ahlgren, owner of Edge of the Woodz Woodworking. It's the perfect catchall dish, serving bowl, or for any other use you can think of!
Donated by Greg Ahlgren, Edge of the Woodz Woodworking
Starting bid
Good Times & Good Vibes bucket filled with just that! Enhance your good time with two (2) Free, Large 1 Topping Pizzas, Twizzlers, Lay's Potato Chips, 2 liter of Pepsi & 2 liter of Sprite.
Donated by Beck's
Starting bid
This tote will have you ready for anything! Carry it to the beach, grocery store and everywhere in between. Filled with lots of goodies from Farmers Insurance.
Donated by Farmers Insurance-Amber Patch Troxell
Starting bid
6 Month Family Fitness Membership to Kewanee Physical Therapy & Rehab Specialists and Gray KPTRS t-shirt (size extra large)
Donated by Kewanee Physical Therapy & Rehab Specialists
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4 (four) Greens Fee gift cards, Midland branded: cinch sack, t-shirt, ball marker, coozie, towel, & wooden tees.
Donated by Midland Golf Club & the Horsley Family
Starting bid
This basket of goodies will get you in the Spring Mentality. A larger round basket is stuffed full of bunny decor, burlap carrots, ceramic frog statue, glass vase w/ faux flowers, Lemkin Gardens simmer pot mix, wooden heart sign, candle, and napkins.
Donated by Triple V Equipment and Rick & Ann VanWassenhove
Starting bid
Any booktok girlie would love this Blind Date with a Book Basket. Perfect for curling up and getting lost in a book. Overflowing with:
• Contemporary Romance book by a current popular author (tropes include: Forced Proximity, Fake Dating, Grumpy / Sunshine, & mature themes)
• Book review sticky notes
• Highlighter tape
• Annotation tabs
• Highlighters
• Indie Hearts Bookmark
• Romance book themed stickers
• Book Light
• Colored pens
• Dot journal
• Spiral list pad
• Claw Clip
• Makeup remover cloths
• Hand & Foot masks
• Face masks
• Fuzzy socks
• Fuzzy throw blanket
• Beaded wreath
• Candle
Donated by Erin & Jake Stevenson
Starting bid
This beautiful one of a kind rosary was handcrafted by our own Mrs. Gibson. Made w/ silver colored pins and cream beads. This rosary is sure to become a special family keepsake.
Donated by Janelle Gibson
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Start your day and wind it down in style with this thoughtfully curated “Sunrise to Sunset” basket. Enjoy a cozy morning with Door County Coffee and a stylish tumbler, then relax in the evening with a glass of wine and a puzzle to unwind. Perfect for slow days, self-care nights or a thoughtful gift.
Donated by Sue Busenbark
Starting bid
Bring the joy of homemade bread to your kitchen with this thoughtfully assembled basket. Featuring a loaf pan, baking essentials, a breads cookbook and more, it’s a perfect gift for beginners and experienced bakers alike. Just add ingredients and enjoy the smell of fresh bread filling your home.
Donated by the Castro-English Family
Starting bid
Cheers to good times! This basket includes BrüMate tumblers and a wine chiller – perfect for keeping your favorite bottle at the ideal temperature from the first sip to the last. Great for gatherings, patio nights or gifting to your favorite wine enthusiast.
Donated by the Castro-English Family
Starting bid
Curl up with this cozy reading bundle! Enjoy Catholic Coffee, a Simple Modern tumbler, Golden, an Empire Bookshop gift card and all the fixings for your own at-home coffee bar. Perfect for relaxing with your next great read. Book stand was 3D printed by 2nd grade student, Landon!
Donated by the Padilla Family
Starting bid
A beautiful expression of faith and love, this framed mother and child puzzle captures a timeless moment of tenderness. Thoughtfully assembled and ready to display, it makes a meaningful addition to any home or a heartfelt gift.
Donated by Dee & Rod DeValkenaere
Starting bid
Get in the game with this Nike essentials basket! Featuring a basketball, volleyball, bag, socks and water bottle—plus a Dick's Sporting Goods gift card—this bundle has everything you need to stay active, geared up and ready to play.
Donated by the Fierro-Piñon Family
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