VCS Spring Fling 2026 Lot 2

Get ready for an evening of intrigue, laughter and suspense! Host your own Murder Mystery Party for up to 25 people. The experience can be personalized to the theme of your choice, creating a unique and interactive night for your group. The winning bidder may also choose whether the party is designed for adults or a family-friendly event that includes kids. Gather your guests, follow the clues and see who can solve the mystery! It’s a fun and memorable way to gather friends, family or coworkers for a night of entertainment you won’t forget.





Winner will coordinate with organizer Ashley Mikenas to choose the date (summer 2026 and beyond preferred).

Donated by the Paxton and Rux Families