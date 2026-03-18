VCS Spring Fling 2026 Lot 2

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For the athleisure lover, this Lululemon basket is a must! With a sleek blue backpack, hat, water bottle and apparel, it’s the perfect mix of comfort, style and everyday versatility.
Donated by Karol Sue's (Kim Sellers)
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No more circling the lot or racing for a spot! 🚗 This reserved school and church parking space means you’ll always have a place waiting for you. A simple luxury that makes a big difference in your daily routine.
Starting bid
Relax in style with this Bassett power reclining leather sofa. Designed for both comfort and sophistication, it features smooth power reclining and luxurious leather—perfect for movie nights, game days or everyday lounging.
Donated by Good's Furniture & the Good Family
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Make your Easter celebration at Saint John Paul II Parish even more special with a reserved pew for Mass. No need to rush—your seats will be ready so you can focus on faith, family and the joy of the day.
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Add timeless style to your home with this Gascho 7-drawer cherry dresser. Crafted with quality and elegance in mind, it offers ample storage and a rich finish that brings warmth and sophistication to any room.
Donated by Good's Furniture & the Good Family
Starting bid
Go Boilers! This family bundle includes a fleece blanket, orange Bogg Bag, 40 oz. Stanley tumbler and a KHS family sports pass—perfect for game day and beyond.
Donated by Kewanee High School Athletics, Rob & Kellye Dorman, and Casey's
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Take your hosting game up a notch with this handcrafted charcuterie board from Edge of the Woodz. Designed to impress, it’s perfect for creating stunning spreads for parties, holidays or cozy nights in.
Donated by Greg Ahlgren, Edge of the Woodz Woodworking
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing weekend on beautiful Lake Shafer! This lake house retreat is the perfect place to unwind, reconnect and soak in the scenery. Start your mornings with coffee overlooking the water, spend the day boating, fishing or swimming, and wind down with a peaceful sunset by the lake. With comfortable spaces to gather and plenty of room to relax, it’s an ideal escape for families, couples or friends looking for a memorable getaway. Located near Monticello and Indiana Beach, you’ll have easy access to local dining, attractions and lake fun. Bid on this weekend stay and treat yourself to a refreshing lakeside escape!
Donated by Dave and Tami Harker
Starting bid
Get ready for an evening of intrigue, laughter and suspense! Host your own Murder Mystery Party for up to 25 people. The experience can be personalized to the theme of your choice, creating a unique and interactive night for your group. The winning bidder may also choose whether the party is designed for adults or a family-friendly event that includes kids. Gather your guests, follow the clues and see who can solve the mystery! It’s a fun and memorable way to gather friends, family or coworkers for a night of entertainment you won’t forget.
Winner will coordinate with organizer Ashley Mikenas to choose the date (summer 2026 and beyond preferred).
Donated by the Paxton and Rux Families
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We think a shoulder bag should be two things: chic and functional. This pretty one holds all of your essentials-wallet keys and phone-and has a pocket to stash snacks (be it gummy bears or almonds). Because those are essential too.
Donated by the Slover Family
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Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V 16 in. Brushless Cordless Battery Powered QUIK-LOK String Trimmer with M18 FUEL Blower (2-Tool)
Donated by William & Lacey Ornelas
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Enjoy a dazzling night in Chicago with tickets to the The Great Gatsby Musical and a gift card to Petterino's. Start your evening with a delicious meal, then step into the glamour and intrigue of Gatsby for an unforgettable night out.
Donated by the Cinnamon Family
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Get ready for a full season of action with Illinois State University Athletics! This bundle includes 4 tickets to football, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball—perfect for making memories and cheering on the Redbirds in every season.
Donated by Illinois State University
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Experience the tradition and excitement of Notre Dame football! This package includes two (2) tickets to a Fighting Irish home game at Notre Dame Stadium. Enjoy the pageantry, the crowd and the unforgettable atmosphere of college football in South Bend. A must-have for any Notre Dame fan.
Donated by Julie Quagliano Westmeier
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Experience THE GREATEST SHOW IN SPORTS like a true VIP! Watch the Savannah Bananas live at Wrigley Field on July 26 from four (4) exclusive 1914 Club Seats. Enjoy indoor access, upscale seating, climate-controlled comfort, private restrooms, and premium concessions—all while soaking up the Bananas’ jaw-dropping plays and non-stop entertainment. This is more than a game—it’s a full night of unforgettable fun!
$1000 Reserve Bid must be met.
Donated by Bill & Lori Christiansen
Starting bid
This quilt, lovingly handcrafted by Visitation students, combines whimsy, warmth, charm, and craftsmanship. A truly one-of-a-kind quilt, perfect for cozy nights at home or as a thoughtful gift that celebrates young talent and artistry.
Handcrafted by Mrs. Gibson, 7th Grade Class of 2027 & 8th Grade Class of 2026
Starting bid
Quench your thirst with this ready-to-go refresher station! Includes a serving tray stocked with Sprite, Monster, and Simply Lemonade—perfect for game nights, parties, and summer fun.
Donated by 1st Grade Class of 2033 & 2nd Grade Class of 2032
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¡Olé! Have your own fiesta at home with tortilla chips, salsa, all the margarita fixings, serving trays, and margarita glasses hand-decorated by Visitation Pre-K students. A fun, one-of-a-kind way to toast to good times while supporting our youngest artists!
Donated by Preschool-3 Class of 2036
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Lights, camera, snacks! This fun popcorn bucket is packed with Wanee Theater bucks, a Pizza Hut gift card, popcorn and candy for the perfect cinematic experience at home or at the theater.
Donated by Preschool-4 Class of 2035
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Luck is in full bloom! This bouquet features a selection of scratch-off tickets in a fun, festive arrangement—perfect for gifting or trying your own luck.
Donated by 1st Grade Class of 2033 & 2nd Grade Class of 2032
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Make mealtime easy and delicious with this bundle featuring a Drew Barrymore crockpot, a slow cooker cookbook, and handy kitchen utensils. Perfect for busy weeknights, family dinners, or anyone who loves the convenience of slow-cooked meals.
Donated by Katie Carlton & Paula Starling
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This handcrafted cutting board is a one-of-a-kind kitchen essential. Made with care and creativity, it’s ideal for slicing, serving, or gifting to someone who loves functional art. Handcrafted by Chuck VanWassenhove
Donated by Katie VanWassenhove
Starting bid
Sip, snack, and relax with this Strawberry Lemonade Basket! Packed in a strawberry picnic cooler, it includes a cozy quilt and a variety of lemon-themed goodies—perfect for brightening your space and enjoying fresh, summery vibes any time.
Donated by 5th Grade Class of 2029
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Everything you need (and then some!) fits in this viral Bum Bag. From quirky essentials to handy must-haves, you can carry all the things—so when someone asks what’s inside, the answer is simple: everything!
Donated by 6th Grade Class of 2026
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Coffee lovers rejoice! This basket has everything you need for the perfect cup—premium blends and all the essentials.
Crafted by the 7th Grade Class of 2027
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Our 8th grade families are showing off their baking talents in this yummy basket! Made fresh for you are
• Angie Ahlgren's caramels
• Cookie Cart (Kari Clark) Cookies & Gift Certificate
• Tom Campbell's Swedish Rye Bread - 4 loaves!
• Pineapple & Cajete Empanadas provided by the Piñons
All this goodness is tucked into the perfect springtime basket!
Donated by the 8th Grade Class of 2026
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful day by getting outside! This small light blue Bogg bag can carry your day essentials: bug spray, sunscreen, insulated water bottle, Tanners Orchard back 40 passes, 2 Tanners Orchard gift cards, and Wildlife Prairie Park passes good for entry for 4 + train.
Donated by 4th Grade Class of 2030
Starting bid
Handcrafted and created by Visitation's 3rd grade students. Show your school spirit with this volleyball canvas tote, blue ombre insulated cup, coffee mug, 2 can koozies, and 2 keychains.
Handcrafted by 3rd Grade Class of 2031
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Handcrafted and created by Visitation's 3rd grade students. Show your school spirit with this yard sign, insulated "blessed" cup, insulated "V" tumbler, 2 can koozies, and 2 keychains.
Handcrafted by 3rd Grade Class of 2031
Starting bid
Spend the morning shadowing Miss V in the preschool classroom. Read, sing, draw, learn, and have fun! This item can only be purchased for a current Visitation student. Date to be mutually agreed upon w/ Miss V, the school, and the winner's teacher.
Donated by Katie VanWassenhove
Starting bid
This little bunny basket is hiding a surprise...homemade caramels! Made fresh by Angie Ahlgren, these caramels are better than any you can buy in the store. Don't miss out!
Donated by Angie Ahlgren
Starting bid
Everyone loves a good salad when it's made from cash! This gorgeous wooden salad bowl is full of your favorite greens, a handmade rosary, Pioneer Woman tongs, and Pioneer Woman herb stripper.
Donated by the Kindergarten Class of 2034
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