Visitation Catholic School

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Visitation Catholic School

About this event

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VCS Spring Fling 2026 Lot 2

Pick-up location

107 S Lexington Ave, Kewanee, IL 61443, USA

Lululemon Basket item
Lululemon Basket item
Lululemon Basket
$25

Starting bid

For the athleisure lover, this Lululemon basket is a must! With a sleek blue backpack, hat, water bottle and apparel, it’s the perfect mix of comfort, style and everyday versatility.

Donated by Karol Sue's (Kim Sellers)

Reserved School & Church Parking Space item
Reserved School & Church Parking Space item
Reserved School & Church Parking Space
$1

Starting bid

No more circling the lot or racing for a spot! 🚗 This reserved school and church parking space means you’ll always have a place waiting for you. A simple luxury that makes a big difference in your daily routine.

Bassett Power Reclining Sofa item
Bassett Power Reclining Sofa item
Bassett Power Reclining Sofa item
Bassett Power Reclining Sofa
$200

Starting bid

Relax in style with this Bassett power reclining leather sofa. Designed for both comfort and sophistication, it features smooth power reclining and luxurious leather—perfect for movie nights, game days or everyday lounging.

Donated by Good's Furniture & the Good Family

Reserved Easter Mass Pew item
Reserved Easter Mass Pew
$1

Starting bid

Make your Easter celebration at Saint John Paul II Parish even more special with a reserved pew for Mass. No need to rush—your seats will be ready so you can focus on faith, family and the joy of the day.

Gascho 7-Drawer Cherry Dresser item
Gascho 7-Drawer Cherry Dresser item
Gascho 7-Drawer Cherry Dresser item
Gascho 7-Drawer Cherry Dresser
$100

Starting bid

Add timeless style to your home with this Gascho 7-drawer cherry dresser. Crafted with quality and elegance in mind, it offers ample storage and a rich finish that brings warmth and sophistication to any room.

Donated by Good's Furniture & the Good Family

Boiler Fan Bundle item
Boiler Fan Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Go Boilers! This family bundle includes a fleece blanket, orange Bogg Bag, 40 oz. Stanley tumbler and a KHS family sports pass—perfect for game day and beyond.

Donated by Kewanee High School Athletics, Rob & Kellye Dorman, and Casey's

Edge of the Woodz Charcuterie Board item
Edge of the Woodz Charcuterie Board item
Edge of the Woodz Charcuterie Board
$25

Starting bid

Take your hosting game up a notch with this handcrafted charcuterie board from Edge of the Woodz. Designed to impress, it’s perfect for creating stunning spreads for parties, holidays or cozy nights in.

Donated by Greg Ahlgren, Edge of the Woodz Woodworking

Lake Vacation Getaway item
Lake Vacation Getaway item
Lake Vacation Getaway item
Lake Vacation Getaway
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing weekend on beautiful Lake Shafer! This lake house retreat is the perfect place to unwind, reconnect and soak in the scenery. Start your mornings with coffee overlooking the water, spend the day boating, fishing or swimming, and wind down with a peaceful sunset by the lake. With comfortable spaces to gather and plenty of room to relax, it’s an ideal escape for families, couples or friends looking for a memorable getaway. Located near Monticello and Indiana Beach, you’ll have easy access to local dining, attractions and lake fun. Bid on this weekend stay and treat yourself to a refreshing lakeside escape!

Donated by Dave and Tami Harker

Murder Mystery Party item
Murder Mystery Party item
Murder Mystery Party
$100

Starting bid

Get ready for an evening of intrigue, laughter and suspense! Host your own Murder Mystery Party for up to 25 people. The experience can be personalized to the theme of your choice, creating a unique and interactive night for your group. The winning bidder may also choose whether the party is designed for adults or a family-friendly event that includes kids. Gather your guests, follow the clues and see who can solve the mystery! It’s a fun and memorable way to gather friends, family or coworkers for a night of entertainment you won’t forget.


Winner will coordinate with organizer Ashley Mikenas to choose the date (summer 2026 and beyond preferred).

Donated by the Paxton and Rux Families

Kate Spade Shoulder Bag w/ Matching Wallet item
Kate Spade Shoulder Bag w/ Matching Wallet item
Kate Spade Shoulder Bag w/ Matching Wallet item
Kate Spade Shoulder Bag w/ Matching Wallet
$50

Starting bid

We think a shoulder bag should be two things: chic and functional. This pretty one holds all of your essentials-wallet keys and phone-and has a pocket to stash snacks (be it gummy bears or almonds). Because those are essential too.


Donated by the Slover Family

Milwaukee Lawn Care Duo item
Milwaukee Lawn Care Duo item
Milwaukee Lawn Care Duo item
Milwaukee Lawn Care Duo
$100

Starting bid

Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V 16 in. Brushless Cordless Battery Powered QUIK-LOK String Trimmer with M18 FUEL Blower (2-Tool)

  • POWERSTATE Brushless Motor delivers more power than 31cc gas powerheads
  • Compatible with all 13 Milwaukee QUIK-LOK attachments, making QUIK-LOK the most capable attachment system on the market
  • Reaches full throttle in under 1 second, providing unmatched responsiveness and productivity
  • Balanced design optimized to increase control and reduce user fatigue
  • 3-speed settings and variable speed trigger for increased control
  • Max RPM of 6,200
  • Features the Milwaukee Easy Load Trimmer Head
  • Adjustable cutting blade for a 16" or 14" swath, maximizing either power or runtime
  • Line Diameter: 0.080" / 0.095"
  • Robust construction to withstand daily use by professional landscapers
  • M18 FUEL Blower (3017-20): Optimized balance and ambidextrous sliding lock-on deliver improved clearing control

Donated by William & Lacey Ornelas

Great Gatsby Night Out in Chicago item
Great Gatsby Night Out in Chicago item
Great Gatsby Night Out in Chicago item
Great Gatsby Night Out in Chicago
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a dazzling night in Chicago with tickets to the The Great Gatsby Musical and a gift card to Petterino's. Start your evening with a delicious meal, then step into the glamour and intrigue of Gatsby for an unforgettable night out.


Donated by the Cinnamon Family

ISU Redbird Athletics Bundle item
ISU Redbird Athletics Bundle item
ISU Redbird Athletics Bundle
$1

Starting bid

Get ready for a full season of action with Illinois State University Athletics! This bundle includes 4 tickets to football, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball—perfect for making memories and cheering on the Redbirds in every season.

Donated by Illinois State University

Notre Dame Football Tickets (2) item
Notre Dame Football Tickets (2)
$150

Starting bid

Experience the tradition and excitement of Notre Dame football! This package includes two (2) tickets to a Fighting Irish home game at Notre Dame Stadium. Enjoy the pageantry, the crowd and the unforgettable atmosphere of college football in South Bend. A must-have for any Notre Dame fan.

Donated by Julie Quagliano Westmeier

Savannah Bananas Tickets (4) item
Savannah Bananas Tickets (4) item
Savannah Bananas Tickets (4)
$1,000

Starting bid

Experience THE GREATEST SHOW IN SPORTS like a true VIP! Watch the Savannah Bananas live at Wrigley Field on July 26 from four (4) exclusive 1914 Club Seats. Enjoy indoor access, upscale seating, climate-controlled comfort, private restrooms, and premium concessions—all while soaking up the Bananas’ jaw-dropping plays and non-stop entertainment. This is more than a game—it’s a full night of unforgettable fun!

$1000 Reserve Bid must be met.

Donated by Bill & Lori Christiansen

Handmade Student Crafted Quilt item
Handmade Student Crafted Quilt item
Handmade Student Crafted Quilt item
Handmade Student Crafted Quilt
$1

Starting bid

This quilt, lovingly handcrafted by Visitation students, combines whimsy, warmth, charm, and craftsmanship. A truly one-of-a-kind quilt, perfect for cozy nights at home or as a thoughtful gift that celebrates young talent and artistry.

Handcrafted by Mrs. Gibson, 7th Grade Class of 2027 & 8th Grade Class of 2026

Refresher Drink Station item
Refresher Drink Station
$1

Starting bid

Quench your thirst with this ready-to-go refresher station! Includes a serving tray stocked with Sprite, Monster, and Simply Lemonade—perfect for game nights, parties, and summer fun.

Donated by 1st Grade Class of 2033 & 2nd Grade Class of 2032

Fiesta Fun item
Fiesta Fun item
Fiesta Fun
$1

Starting bid

¡Olé! Have your own fiesta at home with tortilla chips, salsa, all the margarita fixings, serving trays, and margarita glasses hand-decorated by Visitation Pre-K students. A fun, one-of-a-kind way to toast to good times while supporting our youngest artists!

Donated by Preschool-3 Class of 2036

Movie Night Bucket item
Movie Night Bucket item
Movie Night Bucket
$1

Starting bid

Lights, camera, snacks! This fun popcorn bucket is packed with Wanee Theater bucks, a Pizza Hut gift card, popcorn and candy for the perfect cinematic experience at home or at the theater.

Donated by Preschool-4 Class of 2035

Lottery Bouquet item
Lottery Bouquet item
Lottery Bouquet
$1

Starting bid

Luck is in full bloom! This bouquet features a selection of scratch-off tickets in a fun, festive arrangement—perfect for gifting or trying your own luck.

Donated by 1st Grade Class of 2033 & 2nd Grade Class of 2032

Slow & Savory Essentials item
Slow & Savory Essentials item
Slow & Savory Essentials item
Slow & Savory Essentials
$1

Starting bid

Make mealtime easy and delicious with this bundle featuring a Drew Barrymore crockpot, a slow cooker cookbook, and handy kitchen utensils. Perfect for busy weeknights, family dinners, or anyone who loves the convenience of slow-cooked meals.

Donated by Katie Carlton & Paula Starling

Visitation Cutting Board item
Visitation Cutting Board item
Visitation Cutting Board
$1

Starting bid

This handcrafted cutting board is a one-of-a-kind kitchen essential. Made with care and creativity, it’s ideal for slicing, serving, or gifting to someone who loves functional art. Handcrafted by Chuck VanWassenhove

Donated by Katie VanWassenhove

Strawberry Lemonade Basket item
Strawberry Lemonade Basket item
Strawberry Lemonade Basket item
Strawberry Lemonade Basket
$1

Starting bid

Sip, snack, and relax with this Strawberry Lemonade Basket! Packed in a strawberry picnic cooler, it includes a cozy quilt and a variety of lemon-themed goodies—perfect for brightening your space and enjoying fresh, summery vibes any time.

Donated by 5th Grade Class of 2029

Bum Bag Bundle item
Bum Bag Bundle item
Bum Bag Bundle
$1

Starting bid

Everything you need (and then some!) fits in this viral Bum Bag. From quirky essentials to handy must-haves, you can carry all the things—so when someone asks what’s inside, the answer is simple: everything!

Donated by 6th Grade Class of 2026

Perk Up with the Giants item
Perk Up with the Giants item
Perk Up with the Giants item
Perk Up with the Giants
$1

Starting bid

Coffee lovers rejoice! This basket has everything you need for the perfect cup—premium blends and all the essentials.

Crafted by the 7th Grade Class of 2027

Culinary Creations item
Culinary Creations
$1

Starting bid

Our 8th grade families are showing off their baking talents in this yummy basket! Made fresh for you are

• Angie Ahlgren's caramels

• Cookie Cart (Kari Clark) Cookies & Gift Certificate

• Tom Campbell's Swedish Rye Bread - 4 loaves!

• Pineapple & Cajete Empanadas provided by the Piñons

All this goodness is tucked into the perfect springtime basket!

Donated by the 8th Grade Class of 2026

A Day out at Wildlife Prairie Park item
A Day out at Wildlife Prairie Park item
A Day out at Wildlife Prairie Park item
A Day out at Wildlife Prairie Park
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful day by getting outside! This small light blue Bogg bag can carry your day essentials: bug spray, sunscreen, insulated water bottle, Tanners Orchard back 40 passes, 2 Tanners Orchard gift cards, and Wildlife Prairie Park passes good for entry for 4 + train.

Donated by 4th Grade Class of 2030

Visitation Spirit Bundle item
Visitation Spirit Bundle item
Visitation Spirit Bundle item
Visitation Spirit Bundle
$1

Starting bid

Handcrafted and created by Visitation's 3rd grade students. Show your school spirit with this volleyball canvas tote, blue ombre insulated cup, coffee mug, 2 can koozies, and 2 keychains.

Handcrafted by 3rd Grade Class of 2031

Giant Pride Bundle item
Giant Pride Bundle item
Giant Pride Bundle item
Giant Pride Bundle
$1

Starting bid

Handcrafted and created by Visitation's 3rd grade students. Show your school spirit with this yard sign, insulated "blessed" cup, insulated "V" tumbler, 2 can koozies, and 2 keychains.

Handcrafted by 3rd Grade Class of 2031

A Morning in Pre-K (for current Vis students only) item
A Morning in Pre-K (for current Vis students only)
$1

Starting bid

Spend the morning shadowing Miss V in the preschool classroom. Read, sing, draw, learn, and have fun! This item can only be purchased for a current Visitation student. Date to be mutually agreed upon w/ Miss V, the school, and the winner's teacher.

Donated by Katie VanWassenhove

Angie's Caramels item
Angie's Caramels
$1

Starting bid

This little bunny basket is hiding a surprise...homemade caramels! Made fresh by Angie Ahlgren, these caramels are better than any you can buy in the store. Don't miss out!

Donated by Angie Ahlgren

Cash Salad item
Cash Salad item
Cash Salad
$1

Starting bid

Everyone loves a good salad when it's made from cash! This gorgeous wooden salad bowl is full of your favorite greens, a handmade rosary, Pioneer Woman tongs, and Pioneer Woman herb stripper.
Donated by the Kindergarten Class of 2034

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