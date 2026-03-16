VCS Teacher Appreciation Week

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Add a little sweetness to a teacher's day with a breakfast treat!
Fuel a teacher's day with a much-needed cup of coffee from the coffee truck!
Treat a hardworking teacher to a hot, tasty lunch...no cooking required!
Your small business can sponsor Teacher Appreciation Week! Sponsor contribution includes a custom screen-printed banner displayed in car-loop for the month of May.
Contact PTSO for more details!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!