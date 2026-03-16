Viera Charter School PTSO Inc

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Viera Charter School PTSO Inc

About this shop

VCS Teacher Appreciation Week

Buy a Teacher a Muffin
$2

Add a little sweetness to a teacher's day with a breakfast treat!

Buy a Teacher a Coffee
$5

Fuel a teacher's day with a much-needed cup of coffee from the coffee truck!

Buy a Teacher Lunch
$10

Treat a hardworking teacher to a hot, tasty lunch...no cooking required!

Be a Banner Sponsor
$500

Your small business can sponsor Teacher Appreciation Week! Sponsor contribution includes a custom screen-printed banner displayed in car-loop for the month of May.

Contact PTSO for more details!

Add a donation for Viera Charter School PTSO Inc

$

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