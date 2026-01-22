Vedanta Society of Portland Oregon

Hosted by

Vedanta Society of Portland Oregon

About this event

Vedanta PDX Centenary Convention

6100 SW Raab Rd Level 2

Portland, OR 97221, USA

Adult
$350

Adult entry. Includes 3 lunches, 2 dinners

Senior Citizen (65+)
$150

Senior Citizen entry. Includes 3 lunches, 2 dinners

Student
$100

Student entry. Includes 3 lunches, 2 dinners

Adult - Group of 10
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Adult entry for a group of 10. Includes 3 lunches, 2 dinners for all

Adult - Group of 20
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Adult entry for a group of 20. Includes 3 lunches, 2 dinners for all

Family donor registration
$1,000

For the entire family (includes 2 adults and all children). Registration includes all meals and refreshments throughout the event, along with opportunities to interact with the visiting monastic members during the Centenary Celebration.

Individual donor registration
$500

Registration includes all meals and refreshments throughout the event, along with opportunities to interact with the visiting monastic members during the Centenary Celebration.

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