Vedanta PDX Centenary Convention

About this event
Adult entry. Includes 3 lunches, 2 dinners
Senior Citizen entry. Includes 3 lunches, 2 dinners
Student entry. Includes 3 lunches, 2 dinners
Adult entry for a group of 10. Includes 3 lunches, 2 dinners for all
Adult entry for a group of 20. Includes 3 lunches, 2 dinners for all
For the entire family (includes 2 adults and all children). Registration includes all meals and refreshments throughout the event, along with opportunities to interact with the visiting monastic members during the Centenary Celebration.
Registration includes all meals and refreshments throughout the event, along with opportunities to interact with the visiting monastic members during the Centenary Celebration.
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