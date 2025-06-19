Vedic Vidyalay

Offered by

Vedic Vidyalay

About this shop

Learn Hindi and or Vedicmath remotely

Language class
$225

Please indicate class your child will attend, minimum age for language classes is 5 years

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Hindi class
$225

This weekly class runs mid-September to mid-June for 1 hour every week

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Vedic mathematics class
$225

Third period weekly class, runs mid-September to mid-June for 1 hour every week

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Bollywood dance
$300

This class may happen in first or second period, it is still to be decided.

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Art class (Indian symbols, festivals etc.)
$225

This class is not yet confirmed, it will be dependent on teacher availability also it could be in 1st/2nd or 3rd period. if no class forms it will be gladly refunded.

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