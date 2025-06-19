Learn Hindi and or Vedicmath remotely

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About this shop
Please indicate class your child will attend, minimum age for language classes is 5 years
This weekly class runs mid-September to mid-June for 1 hour every week
Third period weekly class, runs mid-September to mid-June for 1 hour every week
This class may happen in first or second period, it is still to be decided.
This class is not yet confirmed, it will be dependent on teacher availability also it could be in 1st/2nd or 3rd period. if no class forms it will be gladly refunded.
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