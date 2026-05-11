Capital Region Vegan Network Inc

Hosted by

Capital Region Vegan Network Inc

About this event

VEG OUT Vendor Application

Monument Square

Troy, NY 12180, USA

VEG OUT Non Profit vendor item
VEG OUT Non Profit vendor
$70

This level is only for 501c(3) registered nonprofits.

VEG OUT Merchandise, Makers, and Bakers item
VEG OUT Merchandise, Makers, and Bakers
$150

This level is for for-profit businesses who do not prepare food on-site. Packaged food and beverage vendors are welcome to apply at this level.

VEG OUT Prepared Food item
VEG OUT Prepared Food
$250

This level is for vendors who cook and prepare food on-site.

Electricity Add On item
Electricity Add On
$25

There are limited spaces available for electricity. If you plan to use city electricity, please select this option so we are sure to include you in the correct area. If you plan to bring a generator there is no need to select this option.

Temporary Food Permit (Not needed if Troy Market vendor) item
Temporary Food Permit (Not needed if Troy Market vendor)
$50

CRVN will submit your completed paper along with the $50 fee to the Rensselaer Health Department and will provide you with the permit.

Add a donation for Capital Region Vegan Network Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!