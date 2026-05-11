VEG OUT Vendor Application

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About this event
This level is only for 501c(3) registered nonprofits.
This level is for for-profit businesses who do not prepare food on-site. Packaged food and beverage vendors are welcome to apply at this level.
This level is for vendors who cook and prepare food on-site.
There are limited spaces available for electricity. If you plan to use city electricity, please select this option so we are sure to include you in the correct area. If you plan to bring a generator there is no need to select this option.
CRVN will submit your completed paper along with the $50 fee to the Rensselaer Health Department and will provide you with the permit.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!