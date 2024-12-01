2024 Vegan Day Awareness

Become the Grand Sponsor for our Vegan Day event by generously sponsoring the entire Pathshala Vegan Day lunch. Your support will make this celebration truly special and help promote the values of compassion and sustainability!
We will do Anumodna of your family on the stage.
Silver Sponsors for Vegan Day (Multiple spots open)
$201
Become a Silver Sponsor for our Vegan Day event. Your support will help make this event a meaningful and memorable experience for everyone!
Silver Sponsors name will be announced during the event.
