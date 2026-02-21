Vegan Egg Hunt & Pancake Breakfast 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Includes all Vegan Egg Hunt event activities and prizes!
Pancake Breakfast sold separately
Please review our Sliding Scale philosophy:
https://veganscouts.org/sliding-scale-philosophy/
Please reach out to [email protected] if you need a full scholarship
There is no charge for parent/adult attendance. Please select this option to help us anticipate attendance.
Pancake Breakfast sold separately
Vegan Scouts events are 100% volunteer-organized. Any donations are greatly appreciated for our community events!
Recommended for a child.
Seating is 11:00am-11:50am, but please arrive no later than 11:40.
Includes:
-2 medium pancakes
-Toppings
-1 beverage
Pancake choices are: Classic or GF Blueberry Buckwheat**
**The gluten-free option is also free of refined sugar, nightshades, and nuts, BUT PLEASE NOTE: These are not prepared in a contaminant-free kitchen. Contains coconut and soy. Email us for a full ingredient list.
Recommended for an adult
Seating is 11:00am-11:50am, but please arrive no later than 11:40.
Includes:
-3 medium pancakes
-Toppings
-1 beverage
Pancake choices are: Classic and GF Blueberry Buckwheat**
**The gluten-free option is also free of refined sugar, nightshades, and nuts, BUT PLEASE NOTE: These are not prepared in a contaminant-free kitchen. Contains coconut and soy. Email us for a full ingredient list.
Seating is 11:00am-11:50am, but please arrive no later than 11:40.
Includes:
-2 medium Lemon-Blueberry-Ricotta pancakes
-Toppings
-1 beverage
These are not gluten-free.
This is per person, and not to be shared among family members. Please remember we are a small nonprofit, trying to raise funds to create programming for vegan families!
Seating is 11:00am-11:50am, but please arrive no later than 11:40.
Includes:
-Unlimited classic pancakes
-Unlimited toppings
-Unlimited beverages
Pancake choices are: Classic or GF Blueberry Buckwheat**
**The gluten-free option is also free of refined sugar, nightshades, and nuts, BUT PLEASE NOTE: These are not prepared in a contaminant-free kitchen. Contains coconut and soy. Email us for a full ingredient list.
Recommended for a child.
Seating is 12:00noon-12:50pm, but please arrive no later than 12:40pm
Includes:
-2 medium pancakes
-Toppings
-1 beverage
Pancake choices are: Classic and GF Blueberry Buckwheat**
**The gluten-free option is also free of refined sugar, nightshades, and nuts, BUT PLEASE NOTE: These are not prepared in a contaminant-free kitchen. Contains coconut and soy. Email us for a full ingredient list.
Recommended for an adult
Seating is 12:00noon-12:50pm, but please arrive no later than 12:40pm
Includes:
-3 medium pancakes
-Toppings
-1 beverage
Pancake choices are: Classic and GF Blueberry Buckwheat**
**The gluten-free option is also free of refined sugar, nightshades, and nuts, BUT PLEASE NOTE: These are not prepared in a contaminant-free kitchen. Contains coconut and soy. Email us for a full ingredient list.
Seating is 12:00noon-12:50pm, but please arrive no later than 12:40pm.
Includes:
-2 medium Lemon-Blueberry-Ricotta pancakes
-Toppings
-1 beverage
These are not gluten-free.
This is per person, and not to be shared among family members. Please remember we are a small nonprofit, trying to raise funds to create programming for vegan families!
Seating is 12:00noon-12:50pm, but please arrive no later than 12:40pm.
Includes:
-Unlimited pancakes
-Unlimited toppings
-Unlimited beverages
Pancake choices are: Classic and GF Blueberry Buckwheat**
**The gluten-free option is also free of refined sugar, nightshades, and nuts, BUT PLEASE NOTE: These are not prepared in a contaminant-free kitchen. Contains coconut and soy. Email us for a full ingredient list.
