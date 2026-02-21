Vegan Scouts

Vegan Scouts

Vegan Egg Hunt & Pancake Breakfast 2026

12505 NE Halsey St

Portland, OR 97230, USA

Child admission, Sliding Scale: List price
$5

Includes all Vegan Egg Hunt event activities and prizes!

Pancake Breakfast sold separately

Please review our Sliding Scale philosophy:
https://veganscouts.org/sliding-scale-philosophy/

Child admission- Sliding Scale: Minimum price
$3

Please reach out to [email protected] if you need a full scholarship

Child admission- Sliding Scale: Full price
$7

Adult Admission
Free

There is no charge for parent/adult attendance. Please select this option to help us anticipate attendance.


Pancake Breakfast sold separately


Vegan Scouts events are 100% volunteer-organized. Any donations are greatly appreciated for our community events!

11am Pancake Breakfast- Small Plate
$7.50

Recommended for a child.

Seating is 11:00am-11:50am, but please arrive no later than 11:40.

Includes:
-2 medium pancakes

-Toppings

-1 beverage


Pancake choices are: Classic or GF Blueberry Buckwheat**


**The gluten-free option is also free of refined sugar, nightshades, and nuts, BUT PLEASE NOTE: These are not prepared in a contaminant-free kitchen. Contains coconut and soy. Email us for a full ingredient list.

11am Pancake Breakfast- Large plate
$11.25

Recommended for an adult

Seating is 11:00am-11:50am, but please arrive no later than 11:40.

Includes:
-3 medium pancakes

-Toppings

-1 beverage


Pancake choices are: Classic and GF Blueberry Buckwheat**


11am Pancake Breakfast- Gourmet Plate
$20

Seating is 11:00am-11:50am, but please arrive no later than 11:40.

Includes:
-2 medium Lemon-Blueberry-Ricotta pancakes

-Toppings

-1 beverage


These are not gluten-free.

11am Bottomless Pancakes and Beverages!!
$40

This is per person, and not to be shared among family members. Please remember we are a small nonprofit, trying to raise funds to create programming for vegan families!


Seating is 11:00am-11:50am, but please arrive no later than 11:40.

Includes:
-Unlimited classic pancakes

-Unlimited toppings

-Unlimited beverages


Pancake choices are: Classic or GF Blueberry Buckwheat**


Noon Pancake Breakfast- Small Plate
$7.50

Recommended for a child.

Seating is 12:00noon-12:50pm, but please arrive no later than 12:40pm

Includes:
-2 medium pancakes

-Toppings

-1 beverage


Pancake choices are: Classic and GF Blueberry Buckwheat**


Noon Pancake Breakfast- Large plate
$11.25

Recommended for an adult

Seating is 12:00noon-12:50pm, but please arrive no later than 12:40pm

Includes:
-3 medium pancakes

-Toppings

-1 beverage


Pancake choices are: Classic and GF Blueberry Buckwheat**


Noon Pancake Breakfast- Gourmet Plate
$20

Seating is 12:00noon-12:50pm, but please arrive no later than 12:40pm.

Includes:
-2 medium Lemon-Blueberry-Ricotta pancakes

-Toppings

-1 beverage


These are not gluten-free.

Noon Bottomless Pancakes and Beverages!!
$40

This is per person, and not to be shared among family members. Please remember we are a small nonprofit, trying to raise funds to create programming for vegan families!


Seating is 12:00noon-12:50pm, but please arrive no later than 12:40pm.

Includes:
-Unlimited pancakes

-Unlimited toppings

-Unlimited beverages


Pancake choices are: Classic and GF Blueberry Buckwheat**


Add a donation for Vegan Scouts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!